Ex-YSRCP MLA Alleges Assassination Threat, Poor Law And Order In AP

Ex-MLA alleges deteriorating law and order, assassination threats

Former YSRCP MLA Abbaya Chowdary on Monday alleged that the law and order situation has completely deteriorated in the state, particularly in his constituency. Chowdary said that law and order in Andhra Pradesh, and especially in Denduluru, has gone bad.

"Law and order has completely deteriorated in the state, especially in my constituency. As an ex-MLA, I am unable to travel into my own constituency, Denduluru, or visit villages and participate in programmes," he said.

He alleged that attempts were being made to attack and assassinate him and questioned how a former MLA could feel unsafe travelling in his own constituency. "I am facing threats of attack and assassination. Have you ever seen such an incident in India, where an ex-MLA is unable to travel freely in his own constituency?" he added.

He also questioned the functioning of the Police Department and asked what steps were being taken to ensure his security and maintain law and order. "What is the Police Department doing? I don't understand what is happening," he questioned.

YSRCP condemns media for insulting protesting employees

Earlier today, YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Shankar strongly condemned sections of the media for allegedly insulting government employees who staged a protest seeking resolution of their legitimate demands.

According to a release, he alleged that employees were derogatorily described as a“blade batch” and“ganja batch,” and criticised those who, in the name of journalism, were indulging in brokerage and ridiculing people for securing government jobs.

Many Village and Ward Secretariat employees are highly qualified B.Tech, M.Tech and postgraduate degree holders, and branding them in such offensive terms was shameful, he said.

Siva Shankar questioned whether those making such remarks from television studios had the courage to repeat them directly before the employees. He asked whether everyone who raises a voice against the government would now be branded a“ganja batch” by the yellow media.

He pointed out that major government employees' associations had also recently staged protests over their demands and asked whether the same derogatory labels would be applied to them as well. He demanded legal action against media organisations and individuals who allegedly insulted government employees. The government should immediately address the genuine grievances of its employees and withdraw the cases registered against those who participated in the protests, Siva Shankar said.

(ANI)

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