Uttarakhand CM Dhami Reviews Disaster Preparedness Amid Heavy Rain

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reviewed the state's disaster management preparedness with senior officials amid heavy rainfall and directed authorities to remain on high alert and closely monitor vulnerable areas.

CM Orders High Alert and Immediate Relief

As per the official release, the Chief Minister directed all District Magistrates and officials of concerned departments to remain on high alert and ensure close monitoring of vulnerable areas. He directed that relief and rescue operations be launched immediately in the event of any emergency and that all possible assistance be provided to affected people.

Rescue of Stranded Trekkers Prioritized

The Chief Minister also took an update on the trekkers stranded in the Harsil area of Uttarkashi. Officials informed him that some trekkers had been safely evacuated. Dhami directed that the remaining trekkers and porters be evacuated to safe locations at the earliest on priority, using all available resources as required.

He also directed that the heli ambulance be kept on standby for immediate deployment, if required, for the rescue of stranded persons and to provide prompt medical assistance in critical situations.

The Chief Minister said the safety of the people of Uttarakhand and tourists visiting the state remains the government's top priority. He directed the administration, police, SDRF and other concerned agencies across all districts to maintain close coordination, continuously monitor the situation and remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality.

SDRF Details Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Meanwhile, SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi briefed on the ongoing rescue operation for trekkers stranded along the Kalindi trekking route in Uttarkashi district. He said,“SDRF teams are continuously engaged in the rescue operation and are evacuating trekkers to safety amid challenging geographical conditions and adverse weather, with those rescued being taken to the Harsil helipad. SDRF teams are working with utmost preparedness and coordination to ensure the safe evacuation of all trekkers.”

He added that several trekkers have been safely rescued so far, while efforts are underway to evacuate the remaining persons to safety. (ANI)

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