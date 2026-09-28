Bitmine's Ethereum Holdings Surpass Six Million Tokens

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Bitmine Immersion Technologies' (NYSE: $BMNR) now owns more than six million Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) tokens.

The company, led by Chairman Tom Lee, bought 17,362 ETH over the past week, pushing its total Ethereum holdings above six million tokens.

Bitmine is now on the cusp of reaching its stated goal of owning 5% of Ethereum's circulating supply. In a statement, Bitmine said that it is 98% of the way toward its 5% target.

The company owns 6,001,302 ETH worth $16.2 billion U.S. That's equivalent to 4.9% of the estimated 122.1 million Ethereum supply.

The latest purchase extends BitMine's weekly accumulation strategy, which began on June 30, 2025. The company has purchased ETH every week since launching the crypto strategy.

Bitmine also reported that it now has 5,067,309 staked ETH, representing 84% of its total Ethereum holdings. The amount of staked Ethereum was unchanged from the previous week.

The company has $13.7 billion U.S. of its Ethereum holdings staked, meaning it earns cash rewards from it. Bitmine said its staked ETH generated a seven-day yield of 2.62%.

Tom Lee has said that Bitmine's current annualized staking revenue is projected at $358 million U.S.

BMNR stock has declined 48% over the last year to trade at $27.72 U.S. per share.