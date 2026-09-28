Locums Launches Gladstone, An Application Readiness Dashboard For Locum Tenens Clinicians

Gladstone helps locum tenens clinicians monitor document expirations, track credentialing readiness and access saved bundles for sharing or download.

From medical licenses and life support certifications to insurance and residency records, Gladstone brings essential locum tenens documents together with clear status and expiration information.

Instantly bundle and securely share key application and credentialing documents.

Gladstone keeps essential locum tenens application documents organized and ready, with automatic renewal reminders for documents about to expire.

- Jordan Weber

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Locums today announced the launch of Gladstone, a secure, provider-controlled workspace that allows traveling physicians and advanced practice providers to store key records required for their locum tenens jobs applications and credentialing forms. In short, Gladstone helps locum providers streamline their applications for new jobs by giving them a centralized hub to manage their career-critical documents, including their CV, life support certifications, scope of work, immunizations, and career history.

Locum tenens providers are contract clinicians who take temporary assignments at healthcare facilities which are short-staffed and need additional coverage. The locum tenens career model gives practicing clinicians greater flexibility in where, when and how they work, and allows them to bring their expertise to communities and short-staffed healthcare teams across the country. That said, working locum tenens is much like running one's own private healthcare business, and tracking essential records becomes essential to staying efficient and organized.

Paperwork is a challenge throughout healthcare, and recordkeeping presents a particular problem for today's traveling healthcare providers. Locum tenens providers must complete entirely new applications and credentialing paperwork for each position to which they apply. Depending on the role and facility, those records may include a CV, medical licenses, DEA registration, board certification, life support certifications, references, work history, case logs, immunization records and malpractice history. This creates a situation where applying clinicians are searching through many different online portals and sites to gather each required document, for each and every application.

Gladstone revolutionizes that process to be faster and more secure. Instead of rebuilding application files from old emails and disparate portals, devices and folders, clinicians can securely organize their records once in Gladstone, and receive automatic email notifications when documents are approaching expiration. Gladstone gives locum clinicians a bird's-eye-view of their readiness for application and credentialing, so every license and certification is current for when the right opportunity appears.

"Locum tenens gives clinicians the freedom to shape their careers, and Gladstone is a major step forward in helping them manage the work behind each opportunity," said Jordan Weber, Brand Manager at Locums. "Providers no longer have to repeatedly search portals, websites and old emails for the latest version of every professional record, for each and every application. Gladstone keeps those records securely organized in one central place, and sends email reminders when expiration dates are approaching so clinicians can ensure key career documents and certifications are never out of date."

Through Gladstone, clinicians can:

* Keep CVs, state licenses, DEA registrations, board certifications, immunization records, life support certifications, and other required credentials organized in one secure place

* Receive automatic email reminders before licenses, certifications and other time-sensitive credentials expire

* Review whether their essential documents are ready for locum tenens applications and credentialing

* Share key documents with recruiters and credentialing teams with a single click

**Private and Protected by Design**

Gladstone is completely private and controlled by the provider. Recruiters cannot access a clinician's CV or any professional records stored in Gladstone. They also cannot search for individual providers or view their activity on Locums. Each clinician decides what to share outside of their Locums workspace.

For added security, files stored in Gladstone are encrypted, and access requires two-factor authentication in addition to the clinician's Locums login & password. Clinicians can authenticate using an authenticator app, an emailed six-digit code or a passkey or security key. Backup codes provide another way to regain access if a primary authentication method is unavailable.

**A Modern Gladstone for Medicine on the Move**

The name Gladstone draws inspiration from the traditional gladstone doctor's bag historically carried by traveling physicians. It kept the instruments and supplies of medical practice organized, protected and ready wherever a physician was called.

Healthcare facilities now provide the clinical equipment, but the professional records required for applications and credentialing still move with the clinician. Gladstone carries that tradition of readiness into modern locum tenens work.

Gladstone is included at no cost with a Locums physician account. Registered clinicians can access Gladstone from their dashboard and begin organizing records immediately. A step-by-step guide explains how to use Locums Gladstone to upload documents, set expiration reminders and download selected records to share. To create an account and access Gladstone, visit Locums.

**About Locums**

Locums is an independent, multi-agency job board and resource hub for locum tenens physicians and advanced practice providers. The platform brings opportunities from multiple staffing agencies into one place while providing tools, information and insights that help clinicians evaluate opportunities, prepare for assignments and manage their careers. Locums is not a staffing agency. Its mission is to give locum tenens clinicians greater confidence, clarity and control over their work.

Autonomy. Accelerated.

**Media Contact**

Jordan Weber

Brand Manager

Locums

...

Jordan Weber

Locums

469-713-5264

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Locums Launches Gladstone, an Application Readiness Dashboard for Locum Tenens Clinicians News Provided By Locums September 28, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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