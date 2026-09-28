As Labour Meets In Liverpool, New Book Warns That New Institutions Have Ten Years To Prove That Devolution Delivers

Prosperity In Every Postcode Book ISBN 9781067637194

Dr. Glenn Athey

New book Prosperity In Every Postcode provides guide for devolved institutions to deliver inclusive local and regional economic growth

- Glenn AtheyUNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prosperity in Every Postcode, published by Economic Development World, is written for the leaders and officers of strategic authorities, combined authorities and councils now responsible for turning the government's pledge of“good growth in every postcode” into results.The book argues that devolved institutions face a ten-year test, with the first serious political appraisal around year five. England's Regional Development Agencies lasted thirteen years from statute to closure. They returned between £4.50 and £6.40 for every pound spent, and were abolished anyway. The Local Enterprise Partnerships also lasted thirteen years.Drawing on more than thirty years of practice and his research for the University of Birmingham's Local Policy Innovation Partnership, Dr Athey identifies what he calls the“delivery gap”: the space between the strategies institutions publish and the outcomes they produce. His research found business case development to Green Book standard among the most acute skills shortages in economic development teams.The book is built around five questions that every leadership team should be able to answer about every major commitment:What is the cause, and are you sure you know?What is possible?What will you build, and what will you stop doing?If delivery isn't working, why?How will you know it worked, and that it benefited who you said it would?Cases include Hull's success in winning Siemens' £310 million turbine blade factory against richer European rivals, Greater Manchester's thirty years of joint working before its 2014 devolution deal, and the lessons of London Docklands and Salford Quays on who benefits from regeneration.Dr Glenn Athey said:“The places that benefit most from devolution are never the ones that lobbied hardest for powers. They are the ones that are visibly ready to use them. Fiscal devolution, mayors across England and a No10 North are real opportunities, but powers granted by ministers can be withdrawn by ministers. Delivery is what keeps them. Do you want to be great at economic development? Stop dreaming and start delivering - with my new book Prosperity in Every Postcode.”Professor Ron Martin, Professor of Economic Geography at the University of Cambridge, described the book as“a cogent, informed, hard-hitting but eminently practical book on how 'prosperity in every postcode' can actually be achieved.”Rob Huntington, Chief Executive of Rossendale Borough Council, said:“If you are building a strategic authority or a new unitary council and you want it to deliver, not just announce, read this now.”Prosperity in Every Postcode is available now in paperback and ebook formats at and internationally through Amazon.Dr Glenn Athey is an independent economic development consultant with more than thirty years' experience. His roles have included Scottish Enterprise, the London Development Agency, Centre for Cities and the East of England Development Agency, and Interim Executive Director of the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership. He is an LPIP Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham and author of The Local and Regional Economic Development Handbook (2026).Prosperity in Every Postcode is published by Economic Development World, 2026. ISBN 978-1-0676371-9-4 – and is available on Amazon and through the website

Glenn Athey

Economic Development World

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What it takes to be great at local and regional economic development

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As Labour meets in Liverpool, new book warns that new institutions have ten years to prove that devolution delivers News Provided By Athey Consulting Limited September 28, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management



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