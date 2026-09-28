Rodina Ventures Expands Leadership Development Through CPA Alberta And CPA Ontario

Andrew Buzinsky is hosting upcoming webinars with CPA Alberta and CPA Ontario.

Andrew Buzinsky, MBA, CPA, CMA, P.Eng, Certified Executive Coach.

Andrew Buzinsky, founder of Rodina Ventures, coaches founders and executives through the decisions that actually move a business.

Rodina Ventures is expanding its leadership development work through CPA Alberta and CPA Ontario webinars and a new e-learning series in 2027.

- Andrew Buzinsky

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- --

The sessions will be led by Andrew Buzinsky, MBA, CPA, CMA, P.Eng, Certified Executive Coach, and Founder of Rodina Ventures.

The webinar helps technical professionals make the shift into leadership roles, where their responsibilities extend beyond technical expertise to leading people and making key decisions.

Buzinsky has delivered the webinar live several times and developed it as an introduction to the concepts taught in Rodina Ventures' ASCENDTM Leadership Intensive.

Three sessions are currently scheduled for fall and winter, including two with CPA Alberta and one with CPA Ontario. The webinars are expected to qualify for approximately 1.5 professional development hours each.

“As a CPA myself, working with the professional associations means a lot to me,” said Buzinsky.“The CPA community has been one of the most supportive professional communities I've been part of throughout my career. This gives me an opportunity to give something back and share what I've learned about making the transition from technical expert to leader.”

Buzinsky brings firsthand experience to the subject. Before founding Rodina Ventures, he built a company from zero to $120 million and expanded its operations from Canada into ten countries. Today, many of his coaching clients are facing the same transition from technical expert to leader that he experienced earlier in his own career. This firsthand experience has become a key focus of his coaching work, helping professionals develop the leadership skills needed as their responsibilities grow. His leadership coaching now combines strategy, organizational structure, and financial insight with the practical realities of being responsible for a growing business and its people.

The relationship with CPA Ontario is also expected to expand beyond live webinars.

CPA Ontario has invited Buzinsky to co-develop a series of e-learning programs based on the ASCENDTM framework. Development is expected to begin in early 2027, with the completed courses designed to qualify for professional development hours.

ASCENDTM is built around six leadership pillars, with each letter representing a core area of development. The planned e-learning series would bring these concepts into an accessible format for accounting professionals looking to strengthen their leadership skills alongside their technical expertise.

CPA Alberta and CPA Ontario collectively represent approximately 130,000 members, creating an opportunity to introduce leadership development concepts to a significant community of professionals across both provinces.

“Having the opportunity to connect with such a large group of ambitious, growth-oriented professionals is significant for Rodina Ventures,” said Buzinsky.“There are thousands of technically strong people who reach a point in their careers where technical expertise alone isn't enough. They're now leading teams, influencing strategy and making decisions that affect the entire business. That transition requires a completely different set of skills.”

Through its ASCENDTM Leadership Intensive, executive coaching and leadership development programs, Rodina Ventures works with executives, business owners, and emerging leaders to strengthen the skills required to lead growing organizations.

The upcoming CPA sessions will give participating professionals an introduction to that approach while supporting their ongoing professional development.

Andrew Buzinsky

Rodina Ventures

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Rodina Ventures Expands Leadership Development Through CPA Alberta and CPA Ontario News Provided By Kobzza Marketing Agency Inc. September 28, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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