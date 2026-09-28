HCM Tradeseal Expands Rate Validation Capabilities With Public Wage Data Scanning

HCM TradeSeal simplifies prevailing wage, union, and certified payroll compliance by identifying potential issues before payroll is processed.

New capability will help construction employers identify potential prevailing wage discrepancies before payroll runs.

- Steve FentrissANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HCM TradeSeal announced an expansion of its rate validation capabilities, introducing public wage data scanning to help construction employers identify potential wage discrepancies before payroll runs.The new capability is designed to automatically scan publicly available prevailing wage data and provide an additional layer of validation for organizations managing complex wage requirements across projects, classifications, and jurisdictions.Prevailing wage rates can vary significantly based on location, project, classification, and effective date. As rates change, payroll and compliance teams must ensure the wage information they are using remains accurate and current. An outdated rate or incorrect classification can create compliance risk even when the payroll calculation itself is correct.HCM TradeSeal's expanded rate validation capabilities are designed to help surface those potential discrepancies earlier.Expanding Pre-Payroll Rate ValidationHCM TradeSeal already helps employers validate complex prevailing wage, fringe benefit, union, and classification requirements before payroll is processed. Public wage data scanning will extend that validation by helping teams identify potential differences between the wage information being used for payroll and publicly available wage data.The expanded capabilities are intended to help employers identify:- Wage rates that may require review- Potential classification discrepancies- Wage information that may be outdated- Apprentice and journeyman classifications that may require additional attention- Potential issues across multiple projects and locationsBy surfacing these items before payroll runs, HCM TradeSeal can give payroll and compliance teams more time to investigate potential discrepancies and make corrections when necessary.“With prevailing wages – one upstream mistake can lead to hundreds of downstream corrections,” said Steve Fentriss, co-founder and CEO of HCM TradeSeal.“Our customers wanted proactive scanning that goes beyond rate logic to flag potential issues before they spread through payroll. That's where we're taking rate validation.”A More Proactive Approach to Prevailing Wage ComplianceThe expansion builds on HCM TradeSeal's focus on helping construction employers move prevailing wage compliance earlier in the payroll process.Rather than relying solely on manual research and review, public wage data scanning will provide another way for teams to identify wage information that may require attention before payroll is finalized.For employers managing prevailing wage requirements across multiple jurisdictions and projects, the additional validation can provide greater visibility into potential issues while reducing the amount of manual review required to keep wage information current.HCM TradeSeal will share additional details about the expanded capabilities and availability in a future announcement.About HCM TradeSealFounded in 2020, HCM TradeSeal is a leading Human Capital Management compliance solution for the construction industry. Recognized as Prevailing Wage Compliance Service of the Year 2025 by ManageHR Magazine, HCM TradeSeal integrates with the nation's most widely used payroll and ERP systems. The platform specializes in complex union payroll, Davis-Bacon compliance, and full-service rate management, helping payroll teams save time while ensuring accurate, compliant reporting.To learn more or request a free demo, visit .

Kelly Moore

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HCM TradeSeal Expands Rate Validation Capabilities with Public Wage Data Scanning News Provided By HCM TradeSeal September 28, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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