ESMA Chair: Mica Oversight Plans Shift From Drafting To Supervision

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) ESMA has outlined how it plans to oversee crypto-asset rules across the EU as the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) moves from drafting into day-to-day implementation. In its 2027 work programme published Monday, the regulator said its coordination efforts will increasingly center on supervision-particularly around operational resilience, outsourcing controls, and whether firms maintain enough real presence and functioning capacity within the bloc.

ESMA Chair Verena Ross told the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs that the regulator's priorities have shifted“from rulemaking towards supervision and convergence.” The message was closely tied to investor protection and market confidence, with MiCA's framework now requiring consistent monitoring across national supervisors.

ESMA's 2027 focus under MiCA moves from issuing rules to aligning supervisory practices across EU national regulators. Operational resilience and outsourcing risk management are highlighted as key areas for crypto asset service provider (CASP) supervision. ESMA plans to harmonize CASPs' periodic reporting and develop common risk indicators and supervisory dashboards. MIDAS-ESMA's centralized system for monitoring potential market abuse-should reach full operational readiness in 2027, with further enhancements planned after board approval. ESMA intends to feed supervisory findings into the European Commission's MiCA review expected by June 2027.

Key takeawaysFrom rulemaking to supervisory convergence

MiCA's implementation is now reshaping the regulatory workflow across Europe. Rather than focusing primarily on designing requirements, ESMA is preparing to ensure those requirements are enforced in a consistent way across countries. Ross framed this as a shift toward supervision and“convergence,” suggesting that firms should expect similar expectations regardless of where they operate within the EU.

The regulator's chair also emphasized that ESMA wants innovation to“flourish” inside a structure that offers clarity to regulated entities while safeguarding investors. That blend-allowing activity to continue while tightening oversight-shows up directly in the operational details of ESMA's 2027 programme.

2027 supervisory priorities: resilience, outsourcing, and practical EU presence

ESMA's work programme sets out a set of supervisory themes intended to reduce compliance gaps between national regulators supervising crypto asset service providers (CASPs). Among the areas ESMA singled out are:

Operational resilience, reflecting the need for CASPs to keep functioning during disruptions rather than relying on fragile processes. Outsourcing risks, including how reliance on external providers can create control and continuity problems. Sufficient operations within the EU, a focus on whether firms maintain enough operational capacity inside the bloc. Liquidity considerations, which can become critical during stressed market conditions. Reverse solicitation, an area where conduct can raise questions about how MiCA obligations apply in cross-border scenarios. Asset classification, reflecting the practical importance of correctly determining how crypto assets are regulated.

ESMA also indicated it intends to strengthen coordination among national regulators. For market participants, this matters because supervisory differences can translate into uneven compliance requirements, varying expectations on reporting, and inconsistent enforcement outcomes. ESMA's emphasis on convergence is aimed at limiting that variation as MiCA matures.

Harmonized reporting and risk dashboards

Beyond specific topics like outsourcing and resilience, ESMA plans to standardize how oversight information is collected and used. The work programme says ESMA intends to:

Harmonize CASPs' periodic reporting to national regulators. Promote common risk indicators that can be compared across jurisdictions. Develop supervisory dashboards to support ongoing monitoring and consistent risk assessment.

These steps are significant because they shift the regulatory picture toward measurable comparability. When reporting formats and risk signals are aligned, regulators can more easily detect outliers, identify patterns, and apply interventions with greater consistency. For CASPs, harmonization can also reduce the compliance burden that often comes with having to address different reporting expectations country by country.

MIDAS surveillance system set for 2027 operational readiness

ESMA also plans to expand its centralized approach to market monitoring. The work programme confirms plans to advance MIDAS, its system for monitoring potential market abuse under MiCA.

According to the programme, ESMA expects MIDAS's first phase to be“fully operational in 2027.” ESMA previously disclosed plans for a second phase in February. The 2027 work programme further states that enhancements will include additional analytical features and an expansion of the types of data available.

Rollout of the next set of upgrades is scheduled for the fourth quarter, but is described as subject to board approval. That conditionality is worth noting: while the direction is clear, the scope and exact timeline could still depend on internal governance.

From an investor and market integrity standpoint, strengthening surveillance capacity is a core part of turning MiCA into an enforceable framework rather than a purely conceptual one. As the system's capability grows, regulators may be able to detect suspicious patterns earlier and act more quickly-especially if the underlying reporting and risk indicators across jurisdictions are also aligned.

Feeding enforcement into MiCA's next review cycle

ESMA's programme also connects supervision with the next step in the regulatory process at EU level. The regulator said it plans to draw on its supervisory experience for the European Commission's review of MiCA, which is expected by June 2027.

That matters because enforcement realities often reveal where legal text may need adjustment-whether due to practical implementation challenges, ambiguous interpretations, or emerging risks not fully covered by existing rules. ESMA's stated intent to prepare for any legislative proposal following the review suggests the regulator expects its oversight work to influence how MiCA evolves.

Readers should watch whether ESMA's harmonized reporting standards and its MIDAS enhancements lead to more consistent supervisory outcomes across EU member states. The remaining question is how quickly national regulators converge in practice-especially around operational resilience expectations, outsourcing controls, and how risk indicators translate into concrete enforcement actions as 2027 gets underway.

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