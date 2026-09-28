Renukaswamy Murder Case: Accused-Turned-Approver Pradosh Records Statement For 3 Hours, Hearing Adjourned Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) The statement of accused-turned-approver Pradosh Rao in the Renukaswamy murder case was recorded for nearly three hours before a court in Bengaluru on Monday, with the proceedings being held in-camera.

The court adjourned the matter to Tuesday for continuation of his statement.

Pradosh, who was initially accused number 14 in the case, was brought before the City Civil and Sessions Court amid tight security.

After the proceedings, he was taken back to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison under police escort.

Jailed actor Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda also participated in the proceedings through video conference from Bengaluru Central Prison.

As Pradosh's statement was lengthy and had to be signed by him, the court adjourned the proceedings to Tuesday following a request by Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasannakumar.

Pradosh is recording his statement after being permitted to turn approver in the case.

During the proceedings, he is expected to provide details concerning the events surrounding the alleged assault and murder of Renukaswamy, as well as his interactions with the other accused.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Hashmat Pasha, appearing for actor Darshan, has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court challenging Pradosh being made an approver and seeking a stay on the proceedings concerning his statement.

Pasha said Darshan's legal team had earlier approached the trial court challenging Pradosh's status as an approver.

"We had approached the trial court challenging Pradosh being made an approver. However, as the trial court did not accept our plea, we have filed an SLP before the Supreme Court," he added.

The recording of Pradosh's statement is expected to continue on Tuesday and is likely to be completed after the remaining portions are recorded.

The police had made elaborate security arrangements in and around the court premises in view of alleged threats to Pradosh from Darshan's fans.

The Central Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone Akshay M Hakay had deputed one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), three police Inspectors, eight Sub-Inspectors and more than 40 police personnel for his security.

Pradosh, who is currently lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison, will be brought to the court on Tuesday under the escort of Kamakshipalya police, which registered and investigated the murder case, along with prison authorities.

Darshan's counsel had challenged the decision before the Karnataka High Court, but the petition was not entertained.

As an approver, Pradosh is expected to give his account of the alleged murder and the events surrounding the death of Renukaswamy. His statement is likely to be recorded in detail by the trial court.

The Renukaswamy murder case concerns the alleged killing of 35-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of Kannada actor Darshan, in Bengaluru in June 2024.

According to the prosecution, Renukaswamy was allegedly abducted, assaulted and killed, with his body later being found in the Kamakshipalya area.

Actor Darshan and several others were arrested in connection with the case and are facing trial.

The prosecution has alleged that Renukaswamy was targeted after he sent some vulgar messages to Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda.

The court on Monday dismissed a memo petition filed by actor Darshan seeking to postpone the recording of Pradosh's statement as an approver.

The plea was filed seeking a two-day postponement, with Darshan's counsel saying that they intended to approach the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court's decision dismissing Darshan's petition challenging Pradosh's status as an approver.