WB Predicts 3.6-Fold Surge In Middle Corridor Freigh Traffic By 2040

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Freight volumes along the Middle Corridor can grow 3.6 times by 2040.

This was stated in the World Bank report“Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.”

According to the report, the mentioned freight volumes can increase significantly by 2040, provided planned infrastructure investments are implemented and equipment is expanded.

The forecasts indicate that the total volume of cargo transported across the Caspian Sea could grow approximately 3.6-fold-from 8.8 million tons in 2023 to 32.1 million tons by 2040.

"Traffic volumes through the corridor's eastern gateway-comprising the main entry and exit points on its eastern leg-are expected to increase roughly 3.7-fold, rising from 28.5 million tons to 105.7 million tons.

Through the western gateway, volumes could grow from 12.1 million tons in 2023 to approximately 35 million tons by 2040. If oil and petroleum products are excluded, the projected growth in cargo volumes would be even more substantial.

Specifically, non-oil cargo volumes could increase approximately 4.5-fold on the Caspian section, 4.1-fold at the eastern gateway, and 5.1-fold at the western gateway. This reflects the corridor's potential to support trade diversification toward non-energy goods," the report said.

The report noted that the cargo composition varies across different sections of the Middle Corridor.

"The Eastern Gateway handles a broader range of goods, including metals, machinery, chemical products, and equipment.

At the same time, flows via the Caspian route and the Western Gateway remain characterized by a higher concentration of oil and other commodities," the bank added.