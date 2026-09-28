America's Vetdogs And Hofstra University Announce First Collegiate Puppy With A Purpose® Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meet Dutch: Future service dog brings a new opportunity for a Hofstra student to change the life of a veteran or first responder with disabilities

Smithtown, N.Y. and Hempstead, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's VetDogs and Hofstra University today announced the first collegiate partnership in the nonprofit's Puppy With a Purpose® program, welcoming Dutch, a future service dog whose journey will give the Hofstra community an opportunity to help change the life of a veteran or first responder with physical or emotional disabilities. As part of the year-plus partnership, the organizations also announced a search for a Hofstra student to help co-raise Dutch. Students can learn more and apply at . Follow Dutch's journey on Instagram at .

Dutch's name honors the Dutch heritage of William Hofstra, on whose estate the University was founded. Dutch will begin his development on campus with puppy raiser Deborah Elkis-Abuhoff, associate professor in Hofstra's Creative Arts Therapy Counseling Program and staff psychologist for America's VetDogs. Elkis-Abuhoff also serves as faculty advisor to Hofstra University's Student Veterans of America chapter, which will help raise awareness of Dutch's journey.

“Hofstra University and America's VetDogs share deep roots on Long Island and a commitment to make a difference in society that reaches beyond the campus into the community,” said Jessica Eads, Hofstra University's senior vice president for Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success.“Welcoming Dutch and inviting a student to help raise him will give the entire Hofstra community a hands-on opportunity to learn, lead, and serve while helping prepare a future service dog to change someone's life.”

“As a proud Hofstra alumnus who earned both my undergraduate and master's degrees here, it is especially meaningful to welcome the university as our first collegiate Puppy With a Purpose partner,” said John Miller, president and CEO of America's VetDogs.“Dutch's journey will bring students, faculty, staff, and alumni together around a shared purpose: helping someone who has served our country or communities gain greater independence, confidence, and the ability to Live Without Boundaries®. We are excited to give a Hofstra student the opportunity to play a hands-on role in that life-changing work.”

As Dutch's primary raiser, Elkis-Abuhoff will help him develop the foundational skills, confidence and experiences that prepare a puppy for future service dog training. The selected student co-raiser will work alongside her, supporting Dutch's care, socialization and early learning with guidance from America's VetDogs.

Hofstra students interested in becoming Dutch's volunteer co-raiser can learn more and apply through a dedicated online form at . The opportunity offers a meaningful way to serve while gaining firsthand experience in the dedication, responsibility, patience, and teamwork involved in raising a future service dog from early puppyhood until they are between 14 and 18 months of age.

Dutch joins Mack, the Hofstra Public Safety Department's community resource dog, as another canine connection within the university community. Dutch's role will center on his development as a future service dog, with campus experiences helping him become comfortable and confident in a variety of everyday settings before he advances to formal training.

America's VetDogs' Puppy With a Purpose® program brings together sports teams, businesses, foundations, and their communities to help raise future service dogs while building awareness of the life-changing support they provide to veterans and first responders with disabilities. Through everyday experiences in workplaces, at games, and at community events, puppies develop foundational skills and confidence before returning to the organization's national training center in Smithtown, New York for advanced training with certified service dog instructors. Hofstra joins a growing network of partners that includes the New York Jets, New York Islanders, New York Mets, Utah Mammoth, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Nashville SC, along with foundation and corporate partners such as the Pat Tillman Foundation, GOVX, American Integrity Insurance, Booz Allen, Dime Community Bank, MetLife Pet Insurance, NBCUniversal, Window World, and Veterans United among others. Together, these partnerships support America's VetDogs' mission to provide accredited, custom-trained service dogs to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities, at no cost to recipients.

About America's VetDogs & Guide Dog Foundation

For 80 years, the Guide Dog Foundation (est. 1946) and America's VetDogs (est. 2003) have transformed lives by providing accredited, custom-trained guide, service and facility dogs to individuals who are blind, have low vision or have other disabilities, including veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with physical and emotional disabilities.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train and place one assistance dog, but the organizations provide their services completely free of charge, empowering those they serve to Live Without Boundaries®.

Together, these independent sister 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations have placed more than 3,300 guide, service and facility dogs; support active teams in all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Canada and beyond; and engage more than 1,400 volunteers annually. Accredited by Assistance Dogs International and the International Guide Dog Federation, the organizations earn top ratings from leading charitable watchdog organizations, including Candid, Charity Navigator and the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. Learn more and discover how to apply, volunteer or donate at GuideDog.org or VetDogs.org.

About Hofstra University

Founded in 1935, Hofstra University is a nationally recognized private institution on a 244-acre arboretum campus in Long Island, New York. With over 10,000 students, Hofstra offers 175+ undergraduate and 200+ graduate programs across diverse fields, including business, communication, education, health sciences, and engineering. Students benefit from small classes, hands-on learning, NCAA Division I athletics, and access to top faculty in state-of-the-art facilities. Located near Manhattan and Atlantic beaches, Hofstra provides a dynamic blend of urban, suburban, and coastal experiences.

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