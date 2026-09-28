MCNY In Its Centennial Announces 42Nd Annual Silver Apple Honorees: Six Marketing Leaders And One Corporation, Among Them A Golden Apple

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additional special awards to be bestowed for advocacy, innovation and 'Green Apple' for a rising star

Annual awards gala and a Centennial celebration for the club is slated for Thursday evening, November 12, 2026, at New York's Hard Rock Cafe, Times Square

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Marketing Club of New York (MCNY, marketingclubny.org ) celebrates its Centennial Year, the club today announces its Silver Apple Award honorees for 2026 – New York's marketing best, now in its 42nd year – to recognize their career achievement, as well as giving back to the field and community. This year, a Golden Apple honoree is named reflecting a half-century of industry contribution, while five Silver Apples will be bestowed to five individuals – each of whom exemplify 25 or more years of outstanding leadership in the field. In addition, a single Corporate Silver Apple honoree, and three additional special awards for industry advocacy, innovative disruption, and a rising star in the field.

The 2026 MCNY Silver Apple Awards Gala and Centennial Celebration will take place at The Hard Rock Café, Times Square, on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 5:30 to 10:00 pm EST. Registration is available here.

This year's rare Golden Apple honoree, only the eighth in the award's history, is named: JoAnne Monfradi Dunn, founder and former CEO of Alliant, where she is a current company board member. She is a former president of the Direct Marketing Club of New York (MCNY's previous name), Marketing EDGE Board Member, and chairman of the Data and Marketing Association. previously the Direct Marketing Association, which was acquired by the Association of National Advertisers in 2018.

In addition to Dunn, this year's five Silver Apple honorees include (LinkedIn or corporate profiles indicated):



Megan Conahan, Executive Vice President, Direct Agents (New York, NY);

Kent Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Highlights for Children (Columbus, OH);

Neil O'Keefe, Vice President, Retention and Lifecycle Marketing, Volo Sports (Baltimore, MD, and New York, NY);

Vincent Pietrafesa, Vice President, B2B Products and Partnerships, Stirista (San Antonio, TX, and New York, NY);

Brian Rainey, Chief Executive Officer, Path2Response (Broomfield, CO); as well as, Corporate Silver Apple honoree, Zeta Global, an intelligent AI infrastructure company (New York, NY).

Additionally, two individuals are“Apples of Excellence” honorees, based on industry“advocacy” and“innovation” disruption, respectively:



Advocacy: Jason Bier, General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer, Adstra (Princeton, NJ), and Chairman and President, Federation for Internet Alerts (Chicago, IL)

Innovation: Michael Cruz, Partner and Head of Content, Summer Friday (CT) As well as a“Green Apple” for a rising star among marketing leaders: Jamie Monaco, Senior Manager, Privacy Products, Digital Advertising Alliance (New York, NY)



The Silver Apples Awards Gala also serves as MCNY's leading fundraiser, with earmarks toward scholarships and programs for marketing students from local colleges and universities – with 2026 scholarship recipients being announced at the event. The club is currently amid a Centennial Honor Roll capital campaign to supplement these funds. An online auction component is slated leading up to and during the event.

"This year's Silver Apples will be the crescendo of our Centennial – and our honorees this year, who collectively represent the vitality and extraordinariness of our field, will join a rich history of dynamic leaders in our field," said MCNY 2026 President Chet Dalzell, senior vice president, operations and participant engagement at Digital Advertising Alliance, who noted a special effort is underway to bring past honorees to the gala. "We celebrate our newest honorees to salute their unique achievements – and respect the ability to give back and give forward.”

Group and individual ticket sales are underway, and space will be limited to 10 full tables, with additional half tables available for smaller parties. For pricing and availability of half or full tables, visit the MCNY Silver Apples Gala registration page or contact .... Sponsorship Packages for the event, some of which include tables, are available here.

About Marketing Club of New York

The Marketing Club of New York (marketingclubny.org ) today encompasses all facets of integrated, data-driven marketing across all media categories, and was founded in 1926. Serving the Greater New York region through its luncheons, networking and online resources, Marketing Club of New York is a leading source of current education and information in the field of measurable marketing. Marketing Club of New York also provides financial support in the form of scholarships to several New York City colleges and universities' marketing programs.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Chet Dalzell 2026 President, MCNY (917) 608-2251...