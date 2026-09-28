MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Study examines ServiceNow Playbook design, workflow performance, scalability, and maintainability

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barmeter Technologies LLC has issued a statement recognizing the research of Abhinav Reddy Pullikallu on optimizing ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) workflows. The company highlighted the relevance of the research to organizations seeking to improve enterprise service-management processes through automation, workflow optimization, and data-driven approaches.

Barmeter Technologies stated that research addressing the efficiency and optimization of enterprise technology workflows is relevant to the company's broader interest in technology-driven operational practices. The company believes that work examining practical approaches to ServiceNow ITSM optimization can contribute to the broader discussion around improving service delivery, operational efficiency, and enterprise technology management.

The paper,“Optimizing Playbook Design Patterns for Complex ITSM Workflows,” was published May 24, 2026, in the Journal of Business and Strategic Management, Volume 11, Issue 4. Pullikallu coauthored the study with Dinesh Kumar Movva and Madhan Kumar Sugasi.

The research examines ServiceNow Playbook design patterns and evaluates how different architectural approaches can affect workflow performance, scalability, configuration complexity, maintainability, and operational outcomes in enterprise environments.

Research Addresses Complex Enterprise Workflow Design

As organizations expand the use of workflow automation and low-code enterprise platforms, the architecture behind automated processes can influence system performance, maintainability, scalability, and the ability to adapt to changing business requirements.

Pullikallu and his co-authors examined established and emerging ServiceNow Playbook design approaches, including linear, conditional-branching, parallel-stage, and nested-activity patterns.

Drawing on deployment data and practitioner interviews across 14 enterprise organizations, the study evaluates the advantages and trade-offs associated with different Playbook design patterns and proposes a framework to help technology professionals select workflow architectures based on business-process characteristics.

Among the study's findings, conditional-branching patterns were associated with reductions in mean resolution time of up to 34 percent in incident-management scenarios. The research also examined how nested-activity models can improve reusability across Human Resources Service Delivery (HRSD) and IT Service Management environments.

The study further identifies design practices that can introduce unnecessary complexity or performance challenges, including excessive nesting, unbounded parallel stages, and hardcoded condition values.

Based on its findings, the research proposes a reusable reference architecture and decision framework intended to assist ServiceNow architects, developers, and enterprise technology teams in designing Playbooks that are scalable, maintainable, and aligned with operational requirements.

Practitioner Perspective

“Enterprise workflow automation becomes increasingly challenging as organizations scale and processes become more interconnected,” said Pullikallu.“Our research focuses on giving practitioners a structured way to evaluate Playbook design decisions based on complexity, scalability, maintainability, and performance rather than relying on a single design approach for every use case.”

The paper,“Optimizing Playbook Design Patterns for Complex ITSM Workflows,” is available in the Journal of Business and Strategic Management at

About Abhinav Reddy Pullikallu

Abhinav Reddy Pullikallu is an enterprise technology professional specializing in ServiceNow development, platform architecture, IT service management, workflow automation, and enterprise integrations.

Distribution Note

Barmeter Technologies LLC does not employ Pullikallu and is not affiliated with his current employer or the organizations referenced in his research. The company's statement concerns the relevance of the published research to broader enterprise technology and service-management practices.

Research Reference

Pullikallu, A. R., Movva, D. K., & Sugasi, M. K. (2026). Optimizing Playbook Design Patterns for Complex ITSM Workflows. Journal of Business and Strategic Management, 11(4), 1–18. DOI: 10.47941/jbsm.3730

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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