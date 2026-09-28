Mediacom Communications Brings New Fiber Internet Service To New London Area

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications today announced that its new fiber-to-the-home network is now available to residents in the New London area, providing access to faster internet speeds, improved reliability, and an enhanced online experience.

To continue Internet service, customers will need to schedule a no-cost installation of new fiber equipment to connect their homes to Mediacom's fiber network. Customers can schedule their installation by calling 888-553-5647.

“We're excited to bring our new fiber network to residents throughout the New London area,” said Corey Bowman, Senior Director, Area Operations at Mediacom.“This investment will provide customers with faster speeds, improved reliability and the flexibility to choose the internet service that best meets their needs. We encourage residents to schedule their installation and join us at our community open house to learn more about the new service.”

The new fiber network will provide customers with a choice of internet speeds, including:



1 Gig symmetrical – 1 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload

2 Gig – 2 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload 5 Gig – 5 Gbps download and 1 Gbps upload



All plans include unlimited data, with customers also able to add eero WiFi, TV and home phone service. Customers who transition to the new fiber network will receive eero WiFi service at no charge for 12 months, with standard rates applying thereafter.

Community Open House

Mediacom representatives will be available to answer questions about the new fiber internet service during a community open house:

New London Community Center

103 W. Washington St.

Thursday, October 1

2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the new fiber network, available service options and the installation process.

For more information or to schedule a no-cost fiber equipment installation, customers should call 888-553-5647.

ABOUT MEDIACOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 4th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

Contact:

Phil Skinner

VP, Government & Public Relations

(515) 318-2558

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