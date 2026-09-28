LOVE LINK CARIBBEAN INTER-REGIONAL REALITY SHOW TO DEBUT SEPTEMBER 30

Photo Caption: The Caribbean's first inter-regional reality dating series, filmed entirely in Antigua and Barbuda, brings together ten singles from Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, The Bahamas, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the U.S. Virgin Isla

Photo Caption: Some of the cast from the Caribbean's first inter-regional reality dating series, in Antigua and Barbuda. (Photo Courtesy: Love Link TV)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean has a new dating show made by its own people, for its own people.Love Link TV and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) have released the official trailer for Love Link Caribbean, the region's first inter-regional reality dating series. The show debuts on YouTube on Wednesday, September 30, at 8:00 p.m. AST (7:00 p.m. in Jamaica), and new episodes follow every Wednesday.Across ten episodes, ten singles from Anguilla, The Bahamas, Dominica, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Antigua and Barbuda, put their hearts on the line in Antigua. They arrive from, with different accents, different expectations and different ideas of romance. Antigua and Barbuda becomes part of every storyline: from Ffryes Beach to Laviscount Island, to Dow's Hill. Along the way, the cast encounters the destination's beaches, food, people and rhythm.The show is Caribbean at every level. According to the producers, about 99 per cent of the production crew is from the region. On screen, the dialects, humour, food and cultural references will be instantly familiar to viewers from Nassau to Port of Spain and across the diaspora. The result is a shared weekly conversation for a region that rarely gets to see its own love stories told in this format."Love Link started right here in Antigua and Barbuda. Seeing it grow into something that connects people across the whole Caribbean is a dream realised," said Jamila Watkins, Founder and Executive Producer, Love Link TV. "This show is about more than finding love. It lets Caribbean audiences see our personalities and our cultures on screen in a way that feels unmistakably ours."For the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, which serves as an Executive Producer, the series is a new way to put the destination in front of regional audiences."Antigua and Barbuda has long been a place where love stories begin, and Love Link Caribbean lets our neighbours across the region watch that happen week by week through voices that sound like theirs," said Shermain Jeremy, Director of Tourism, Caribbean and Latin America, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. "Backing Caribbean-created entertainment is smart destination marketing. Viewers don't just see Antigua and Barbuda in the background. They experience it as part of the story, and we hope many of them will want to come and write their own."HOW TO WATCH: Official trailer on Love Link TV's YouTube channelSeries debut: Wednesday, September 30, 8:00 p.m. AST, on the official Love Link TV YouTube channel, with new episodes every Wednesday.Love Link Caribbean After show: Live on TikTok at Love LinkTV every Friday at 8:00 p.m. AST with hosts Alphonsina Olmos and Yorie Taylor. Join the conversation using the hashtag #lovelinkcaribbeanLove Link Caribbean will also air on regional television networks in the coming weeks, with broadcast partners to be announced.###ABOUT LOVE LINK TVLove Link TV is an Antigua-based entertainment platform and the creator of the Love Link concept. Love Link Caribbean expands the format across the region, bringing Caribbean personalities, culture and connection to the centre of a reality dating series created for Caribbean audiences.ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities.Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find information on Antigua and Barbuda at:LOVE LINK CARIBBEAN MEDIA CONTACT:Alfonsina OlmosAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT: 1 (268) 781-4513E:...FOR ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MEDIA ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:Maria BlackmanMarketing Communications ManagerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT: 1 (268) 562 7600/464-7601E:...

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LOVE LINK CARIBBEAN INTER-REGIONAL REALITY SHOW TO DEBUT SEPTEMBER 30 News Provided By PM Group September 28, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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