What She's Having Brings Black Love, Laughter And Hidden Truths To The Stage Saturday, November 7Th

Writer, director and performer Detasha“Tasha” Williams invites audiences into a dramedy where every character has a side of the story

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A marriage begins to unravel, friendships grow complicated, and secrets change how everyone sees the people closest to them in What She's Having. The original production from Tasha Studios Productions brings Black love, loyalty, betrayal and healing together with plenty of laughter and drama.At the center of the story are Journey and Maxim, a married couple forced to confront unresolved history, complicated relationships and truths that have remained hidden for far too long. Nate Davis stars as Maxim, a devoted husband determined to protect his marriage even as the world around him-and the secrets within it-becomes increasingly complicated.Surrounding Journey and Maxim is a dynamic group of characters who bring their own personalities, perspectives and complications to the story. Kita Rose stars as Kara, polished, determined and deliciously unpredictable, while Detasha“Tasha” Williams plays Clever, bold, hilarious and always ready with a word of advice-whether anyone asked for it or not. The ensemble also features Adrian Lockett as Kevin, Nardi Meyers as Omega, and Ace Diosa as the Barista, adding even more personalities and perspectives to the relationships, revelations and unexpected turns that unfold.“I wanted these characters to feel like real people,” said Williams, who also wrote, produced and directs the play.“Nobody is completely right. Nobody is completely wrong.” Her goal is to leave audiences talking long after the curtain falls, with different people walking away from the same scene convinced that different characters were at fault.Williams calls What She's Having a dramedy because she never wanted the audience sitting in one emotion all night. A funny moment can give way to a painful revelation, and even the hardest conversations can make room for laughter. While the story explores betrayal and heartbreak, Williams also wanted to show Black relationships filled with friendship, attraction, family and joy.“Some gifts have strings... and some cut.” The line captures a production that reveals its characters a little at a time, inviting audiences to question what they thought they knew-and decide for themselves whom to trust.What She's Having will be performed Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Granville Arts Center, 300 N. Fifth St., Garland, Texas with shows at 2:00p and 7:00p.For tickets:2:00pm -7:00pm -For More Information:Follow @_whatsheshaving & @tashastudiosproductions

Dessie Brown

LD Unlimited

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What She's Having Brings Black Love, Laughter and Hidden Truths to the Stage Saturday, November 7th News Provided By LD Unlimited September 28, 2026, 15:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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