Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC Announces 2027 Scholarship

Submit a scholarship essay by April 30, 2027, for a chance to win $2,500 in financial aid!

- Derek Smith, Founding Partner, Derek Smith Law Group, PLLCNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC, wants to help ambitious and thoughtful students continue to pursue higher education. The Building a Fairer Workplace for Everyone Scholarship offers $2,500 to a student who writes an essay about the importance of understanding employee rights and recognizing workplace discrimination or harassment.Students interested in applying for the Building a Fairer Workplace for Everyone Scholarship should write original essays between 500 and 1,000 words discussing the importance of understanding employee rights and recognizing workplace discrimination or harassment.Students can also explore topics such as discrimination based on race, gender, age, disability, religion, national origin, or sexual orientation; sexual harassment; retaliation; equal employment opportunities; or the importance of speaking up when workplace rights are violated.Students' essays should explain why awareness of workplace rights matters and how education about employment laws can help create safer, more equitable workplaces. Applicants can share any personal experiences or stories of those around them who have experienced workplace discrimination or harassment. However, they must make sure not to identify specific employers or individuals by name.Applicants have until April 30, 2027, to complete their essays and submit them alongside the form available on Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC's scholarship page. Students must also have at least a 3.0 GPA, submit an unofficial transcript as proof, and meet the scholarship's other qualifying criteria.The scholarship selection process may take up to three months. Derek Smith will choose the scholarship recipient from the applicant pool. Please do not reach out to the firm with questions about the status of a student's application during the selection process.Our lawyers look forward to reading about students' workplace experiences and learning more about how the next generation wants to make cross-industry workplaces safer for everyone.________________________________________About Derek Smith Law Group, PLLCThe legal team at Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC, doesn't hold its clients at arm's length. This team believes in offering its clients the legal and emotional support they need to overcome employer discrimination and sexual harassment that can put their careers at risk.This team of more than 20 attorneys, including former sex-crimes prosecutors, represents clients' best interests in and out of the courtroom. The efforts of Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC, have put over $500 million back into the hands of victims.This team of sexual harassment lawyers wants to make victims of workplace discrimination and sexual misconduct feel empowered and safe. Contact Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC, today to set up a consultation with attorneys who are dedicated to fighting for justice.Original Source

Zack Wheeler, Creative Director

Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC

+1 866-603-2865

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC Announces 2027 Scholarship News Provided By Zack Wheeler, Creative Director, Derek Smith Law Group, PLLC September 28, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.