U Toronto Nano-Photochemistry Pioneer Prof. Geoff Ozin Retires, Continues Photochemical Research With Hydrofuel Canada

Hydrofuel Canada Inc.

Geoffrey Ozin, Hydrofuel Canada, From Discovery to Council

RSC Horizon Award for Gas-phase Heterogeneous Catalysis for Solar Fuels Research

Photochemical research by U Toronto Prof. Ozin's Solar Fuels Cluster proves that modular small scale green chemical commercialization is on the away

- Greg Vezina, Hydrofuel Canada Chair & CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following a six-decade academic career, Geoffrey Ozin will continue to work with Hydrofuel Canada on the scientific development and translation of light-driven sustainable chemistry, helping connect fundamental discovery with emerging opportunities in photocatalysis, photoreactor design and sustainable fuels and chemicals.

Prof. Ozin's contributions to the field of chemistry are unparalleled. His research has led to numerous breakthroughs in the development of new materials and technologies, earning him the title of "Father of Nanochemistry". He has also been a pioneer in the use of light to drive chemical reactions, whose significant advancements in the field of photochemistry earned the Ozin Group's Solar Fuels Cluster the 2025 Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Horizon Award.

One technology, the first-of-its-kind Solar-Driven Ethylene and Hydrogen production, was published in several recent academic papers including in Nature Energy, Cell Matter, Joulle, ScienceDirect/Trends, and RSC Energy & Environmental Science, offers an innovative sustainable alternative approach to the conventional energy-intensive and carbon-emitting process of steam cracking.

The list of background and foreground IP developed under research and licence agreements Hydrofuel has with Prof. Ozin's Group and U Toronto includes published research with priority dates as early as 1989, and patented and patent pending technologies, with at least one issued patent (with a 2014-05-07 priority date), and 12 pending PCT (International) patents filed since 2023. Many with patent examiners reviews reporting novel claims and no prior art barriers to registration:

ISSUED:

US20150321174A1 Nanostructured metal oxide compositions for applied photocatalysis - 2035-02-27 Adjusted expiration

PENDING:

1. LIGHT ACTIVATED REVERSE BOUDOUARD PROCESS

2. SINGLE METAL ATOM ENABLED PHOTO-REFORMING OF HYDROGEN VECTORS

3. PHOTOCHEMICAL REFORMING OF HYDROGEN VECTORS

4. PHOTOCATALYTIC DEHYDROGENATION OF LIGHT HYDROCARBONS USING PEROVSKITES AND SYNTHESIS OF SAID PEROVSKITES

5. PHOTOCHEMICAL REFORMING OF PLASTICS USING A CARBON ENABLER

6. PROCESS OF PHOTOREFORMING OF PLASTICS USING METAL-BASED CATALYSTS

7. PHOTONIC SPHERE PHOTOREACTOR

8. PHOTO FLUIDIZED BED PHOTOREACTOR

9. SPIRALIZED PHOTOREACTOR FOR GAS-PHASE HETEROGENEOUS PHOTOCATALYSIS

10. SINGLE ATOM METAL FOAM PHOTO-REFORMING CATALYSTS.

11. NATURAL GAS PHOTOCATALYSIS SOLAR SYNGAS.

12. QUANTIFICATION OF THE RADIATION TRANSPORT EFFICIENCY AND INTERNAL QUANTUM YIELD OF A NOVEL PHOTOREACTOR AND PHOTOCATALYST

By harnessing the power of sunlight and LEDs, these innovative methods offer a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable alternative to both traditional upstream chemical production and downstream utilization processes. According to Hydrofuel chair and CEO Greg Vezina,“The transformational photochemical research by U Toronto Prof. Ozin's Solar Fuels Cluster has come along far enough that modular small scale green chemical commercialization is on the away.”

When combined with renewable energy and lower cost local feed-stocks including waste, the clean ethylene technologies alone will rapidly bring about wide-scale small scale industrial use of locally produced ethylene and hydrogen in many thousands of plants globally. Distributed small scale production will come online many years, if not a decades before several hundred new, over $10 billion dollar, multi-million ton per year, large scale production facilities in the Middle East, China and the USA, can supply the expected 300% increase in demand by 2050 to 2060.

In a statement, Prof. Ozin expressed his excitement about this new chapter in his career, saying, "I am honored to join Hydrofuel Canada directly to continue developing sustainable and efficient light driven clean chemistry solutions. The benefit to adding AI-machine learning to this field is immense, and I am eager to take our Hydrofuel Canada technologies to the next level." This ongoing collaboration which first began in December 2017, and became a partnership between Prof. Ozin, U Toronto and Hydrofuel Canada, is a testament to the company's decades long commitment to innovation and sustainability.

While his retirement from the U Toronto marks the end of an academic era, this legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists, and the development of world leading clean technologies. However, Geoffrey Ozin's legacy is also not done its development! He recently launched The Materials Compass, a Substack publication exploring the history, philosophy, and future of materials, which can be found at .

Greg Vezina

Hydrofuel Canada Inc.

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U Toronto Nano-Photochemistry Pioneer Prof. Geoff Ozin retires, continues photochemical research with Hydrofuel Canada News Provided By Greg Vezina, Hydrofuel Canada Inc. September 28, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment



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