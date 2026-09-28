Delhi CM Welcomes Vadnagar-To-Varanasi 'Seva Sankalp Yatra'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and city BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Monday accorded a grand welcome to participants of the Vadnagar-to-Varanasi 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' as they reached the national Capital, a party leader said.

The yatra has been organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and the completion of 25 years of his service to the nation, a statement issued by the Delhi BJP said.

The Chief Minister said,“There can be no better example of 'One India, Great India' than this journey. This journey, which has begun through all of you, is carrying across the country the message of love, brotherhood, our sentiments towards our heritage, and the deep roots of patriotism that bind us to the nation.”

Malhotra said,“This development journey, which began from Vadnagar, will travel up to Varanasi. Therefore, all of you are also witnesses to the journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which began with him serving as a Chief Minister and today has led to his being known as one of the world's most popular Prime Servants.”

When the Yatra, undertaken by youth on motorcycles, reached the Gurugram-Delhi border, it received an initial welcome from MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, along with BJP National Secretary Jaiprakash, Delhi government Minister Kapil Mishra, State General Secretary Mohan Lal Gihara, Delhi Yuva Morcha President Rajat Chaudhary and Rohit Chahal, who said the statement.

The above Delhi BJP leaders then accompanied the yatra from Vadnagar to the President's Bodyguard Grounds, where Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Shri Harsh Malhotra personally welcomed all the participants.

They also participated in a tree plantation drive under the“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, linked to 25 schemes of PM Modi, the statement said.

Senior BJP leader V.D. Sharma, BJP General Secretary Harish Dwivedi, Delhi BJP Co-Incharge Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, MP Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Secretary Jaiprakash, Delhi government ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others were present on the occasion.

Malhotra said that wherever the yatra passes, participants also undertake various service activities.“Whether it is cleanliness, tree plantation, or maintaining cleanliness at religious sites while preserving them as part of India's heritage, you are contributing to all these efforts,” he said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is continuously progressing, and it is the responsibility of all of us to contribute towards preserving and strengthening the heritage of this developed nation.

He said the development journey that began in Vadnagar will continue to Varanasi, and all participants are also witnesses to PM Modi's journey, which began when he served as Chief Minister. Today, he is known as one of the world's most popular Prime Servants.

From the President's Bodyguard Grounds, the yatra proceeded to Sansad Marg, where Delhi government minister Ravinder Indraj Singh formally welcomed the participants on behalf of the Delhi government and wished the youth luck. They then proceeded towards Noida.

The Seva Yatris are travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi in 10 groups on a bike yatra, engaging communities through initiatives focused on service, public outreach, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and grassroots mobilisation.

The Yatra is currently underway and will end on October 7, with the teams travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar.