Maha: Pune Growth Hub Strategy Targets $200 Bn Economy, 20 Lakh Jobs

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) A comprehensive master plan for the holistic development of the Pune Economic Region was presented to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday during a high-level meeting. Formulated under NITI Aayog's“Growth Hub” initiative, the plan sets an ambitious target to elevate Pune's economy to $200–220 billion by 2036.

The blueprint outlines 58 priority projects, an estimated investment of Rs 9–10 lakh crore, and the creation of 15–20 lakh additional jobs. The vision centres on enhancing public transit, providing affordable housing, and preserving the environment.

Currently, Pune contributes 11–12 per cent to Maharashtra's overall income, with a real economic growth rate of 6–6.5 per cent. The strategy aims to accelerate this to 10 per cent annually. In alignment with the state's vision to build a $5 trillion economy by 2047, the Pune Growth Hub proposes expanding the region's economy from $68 billion in FY 2025–26 to $200–220 billion by FY 2035–36. The region is home to around 15 million residents.

The framework focuses on sustainable, inclusive growth and positions Pune among Asia's most liveable metropolitan areas. Six core sectors have been identified: manufacturing, electric vehicles (EV), engineering goods, defence, robotics/drones, electronics/semiconductors, and biotechnology. Key proposals include EV and mobility hubs, high-tech engineering parks, defence technology centres, and AI/Global Capability Centres (GCCs), expected to generate 4-5 lakh high-tech jobs.

The plan also aims to expand the local startup count beyond 10,000 and upskill 1.5-2 lakh professionals in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Pune currently has 56 lakh jobs, with projections of 74-76 lakh jobs over the next decade, representing 12-20 lakh net additional opportunities across manufacturing, services, healthcare, education, tourism, agro-processing, and logistics.

Tourism development will focus on six thematic circuits, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Fort Circuit (Shivneri, Lohagad, Rajgad, Sinhagad), Pawna and Bhatghar water tourism hubs, Junnar Leopard Safari, a 600 km Sahyadri trekking trail, health and wellness corridors, and entertainment centres.

Public transit usage is targeted to rise from 13 per cent to 50 per cent of daily trips. Plans include extending the Pune Metro to 250 km, adding 12,000–14,000 buses, developing six multimodal transport hubs, 11 rail projects, and 13 major road expansions. Housing plans involve relocating and rehabilitating 90 per cent of eligible slum dwellers by 2036 and constructing 4–5 lakh affordable homes, including 1 lakh hostel units for industrial workers.

Policy updates will cover semiconductors, industrial housing, MSME development, and tourism. Three bodies will oversee execution: a Governing Council chaired by the Chief Minister, a State Steering Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary, and a Pune Growth Hub Steering Committee with PMRDA's Project Management Cell.

The planning process began on August 1, 2025, under NITI Aayog's Growth Hub initiative. NITI Aayog, the Government of Maharashtra, and the Pune International Centre (PIC) jointly drafted it, covering jurisdictions under PMC, PCMC, and PMRDA.