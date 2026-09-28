Rapper KARMA Says 'Game Over' Captures Unpredictability Of 'Drishyam The Conclusion'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Rapper KARMA, who has created the song 'Game Over' from the upcoming film 'Drishyam The Conclusion', has said that the song reflects the film's central theme of unpredictability.

The song carries an unapologetically raw energy, and captures the feeling of a game that has gone too far, where every move has consequences and there is no room left to back down. It taps into the pressure, uncertainty and sharp turns that define Vijay Salgaonkar's world, while bringing a contemporary rap sound to the final chapter of the 'Drishyam' franchise. The song is composed, written and sung by KARMA and produced by KARMA and AK4EAL.

Talking about the song, Rapper KARMA said,“'Game Over' started with the title itself. I wanted to make something that had attitude, but also felt connected to the world of the film. There is a lot of unpredictability in Drishyam The Conclusion and I wanted the song to carry some of that energy without spelling everything out. I had a very clear sound in my head when I started writing it, so I ended up doing everything myself, the lyrics, composition and vocals. Once it came together, it had that feeling of something being pushed right to the edge, which is exactly where I wanted the song to live”.

The track brings a rugged, darker and confrontational edge to the world of Vijay Salgaonkar, reflecting the mounting pressure and the forces closing in around him. With the soundtrack moving between revenge, emotion and now confrontation, 'Game Over', adds another layer to the world of Drishyam The Conclusion, one that feels darker, more unpredictable and ready to explode. It is the sound of the pressure finally boiling over.

'Game Over' is out now on all streaming platforms and is released under the label of Sony Music India.