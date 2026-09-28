'What Is This Nonsense?' Viral Video Of Tamil Nadu Women Kicking Traffic Barricades Sparks Outrage

Three young women were reportedly arrested in Tamil Nadu's Thirumangalam after a video showing them kicking traffic barricades while riding a scooter was widely shared on social media. The women, aged between 20 and 23, were travelling on a scooter on 100-Feet Road when they were allegedly seen kicking barricades placed along the middle of the road. The barricades were being used as part of traffic management and road work.

Being a woman doesn't give you a license to do anything rules are being flouted. These three girls are on one scooter, no helmets biggest thing is that the traffic branding on the roadside is falling down after being kicked case is said to be from Tamil... twitter/R09zaGErL5

- Wallah Habebe (@Wallahhabebe) September 27, 2026

Two young women seen kicking the barricades that divide the roads and causing chaos for the public traffic in Thirumangalam, Chennai. Once the video spread viral on social media, the Chennai police took action against them as their vehicle licence plate was visible. They're... twitter/iwMvHuzAcn

- Srikanth Bhalaji (@SBhalaji94) September 27, 2026

A person travelling behind them recorded the incident and later uploaded the video on social media. The footage soon attracted attention online, with several users questioning the behaviour and raising concerns about road safety.

THREE WOMEN ARRESTED FOR KICKING TRAFFIC BARRICADES IN THIRUMANGALAM Three young women were arrested after a video showing them kicking traffic barricades while riding a scooter without helmets on 100-Feet Road in Thirumangalam was circulated on social media, police said.... twitter/dFYGfNd4yC

- A Selvaraj (@Crime_Selvaraj) September 26, 2026

Police trace scooter using registration number

Following the circulation of the video, personnel from the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing began looking for those involved.

Police traced the scooter using its registration number and identified the three women as residents of Chetpet, Shenoy Nagar and Kolathur, according to a report by the Times of India.

The trio were subsequently arrested and a case was registered in connection with the incident, including alleged traffic violations and other offences.

Police later released the women on station bail after warning them against repeating such behaviour. They were also made to apologise, according to police.

Video sparks debate online

The video prompted a range of reactions on social media, with many users criticising the women for allegedly interfering with traffic-control equipment.

One user said damaging public safety measures“in the name of being cool” was unacceptable, while another said even minor acts of carelessness could lead to a serious accident.

Some users also pointed out that the scooter appeared to be carrying three people and questioned whether other traffic violations were visible to police.

Another social media user said traffic rules should apply equally to everyone, regardless of gender.

There were also comments speculating about whether the women were under the influence of alcohol. However, there is no police confirmation in the information available that they were drunk.