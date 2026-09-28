Baku Initiative Group Holds Event On Right Of Return, Decolonization At UNGA (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has held an event at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) focused on the right of return and decolonization.

This was reflected in the post of BIG on its official X account.

The group noted that the event was held under the theme“Right of Return and Decolonization: Restoration of Delayed Historical Justice.”

The Baku Initiative Group is an international non-governmental organization established on 6 July 2023 in Baku during the conference“Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism,” held within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting chaired by Azerbaijan. BIG works to promote decolonization, the rights of indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities, and the right of return, including internally displaced Azerbaijanis. Since its founding the group has organized dozens of international conferences, including multiple events at UN Headquarters in New York, and has published numerous reports submitted to UN bodies.

The event took place during the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, which convened world leaders in New York in September 2026. The General Debate of the 81st session ran primarily from 22 through 26 September and on 28 September, bringing together heads of state and government to address global challenges under the session's focus on restoring trust and strengthening multilateral cooperation.