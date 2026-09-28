FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), September 28, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari” or the“ Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on September 1, 2026, as the third tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the“ Third Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased

Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 21/09/2026 7,350 361.5618 2,657,479.23 - - - - 7,350 361.5618 2,657,479.23 22/09/2026 7,300 362.8977 2,649,153.21 - - - - 7,300 362.8977 2,649,153.21 23/09/2026 20,549 363.4603 7,468,745.70 - - - - 20,549 363.4603 7,468,745.70 24/09/2026 13,000 363.4650 4,725,045.00 6,075 411.5076 2,499,908.67 2,199,268.65 19,075 363.0046 6,924,313.65 25/09/2026 19,700 356.7355 7,027,689.35 8,550 409.3093 3,499,594.52 3,069,012.12 28,250 357.4054 10,096,701.47 67,899

361.2441

24,528,112.49

14,625

410.2224

5,999,503.19

5,268,280.76

82,524

361.0634

29,796,393.26

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Third Tranche till September 25, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 57,455,127.93 for No. 160,799 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 21,998,568.42 (Euro 19,100,484.75*) for No. 53,790 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of September 25, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 1,805,393 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan, corresponding to 1.02% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 0.77% of the then total issued share capital.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until September 25, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 1,915,773 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 587,312,917.89.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

For further information:

Ferrari Media & PR

Email: ...

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FNV BB PR 28 Sep 2026 ENG