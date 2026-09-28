Centrilogic Names Former Microsoft Partnerships Leader Dominic Cristelli Chief Revenue Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 25-year technology services veteran to accelerate AI-led growth for customers across North America

ATLANTA and TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrilogic, a global technology transformation company serving clients primarily across North America, today announced the appointment of Dominic Cristelli as Chief Revenue Officer. Cristelli joins from Microsoft, where he served as a Global Leader for Strategic Partnerships, helping organizations move from AI experimentation to real-world results.

Reporting to CEO Doug Tracy and serving on the Executive Leadership Team, Cristelli will lead Centrilogic's entire go-to-market organization. His mandate is to accelerate growth in the United States while deepening the company's long-standing relationships with customers across Canada.

Before Microsoft, Cristelli held senior sales leadership roles at Velosio and Tribridge, where he built and scaled national sales teams serving mid-market organizations.

"Mid-market companies don't need another vendor telling them AI matters. They need a partner who can get it into production," said Doug Tracy, CEO of Centrilogic. "Dom has spent his career building teams that do exactly that, and he knows the Microsoft ecosystem from the inside. With him leading our go-to-market, we'll bring the delivery depth our Canadian clients have relied on for years to more organizations across the U.S."

"Centrilogic has something rare in this market: the engineering depth to deliver across the full stack and the partner relationships to move fast," said Cristelli. "Every customer comes to us with an ambition, whether that's modernizing their platform, putting AI to work, or scaling into new markets. Our job is to make that ambition real, for more organizations on both sides of the border."

Cristelli is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Centrilogic

Centrilogic turns client ambitions into reality with advanced technology, helping mid-market and enterprise organizations put AI, data, cloud, and infrastructure to work for the business. A Microsoft Solutions Partner with all six designations, Centrilogic serves customers across North America from offices in Canada and the United States, with delivery capabilities in India.

CONTACT: Media Contact Matt Callahan VP, Marketing – Centrilogic...