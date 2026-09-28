Where Curiosity Builds Trade Skills: 5 Ways To Help Kids Discover The Skilled Trades

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Most students hear questions about what they want to be when they grow up. By the time their middle and high school years arrive, they're often starting to consider their answers more in depth. Conversations with adults can help shape their awareness of and interest in various career paths, including skilled trades.

When they're provided with opportunities to learn, build, experiment and solve problems, young people can discover whether their talents and passions are a good fit for a career in the trades. Programs like Path to Pro Skills Explorers, launched by The Home Depot in partnership with Scouting America and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, provide free, accessible ways to introduce students to options like the plumbing, construction and electrical fields, as well as content on leadership and soft skills.

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Parents, educators and mentors can encourage young people to broaden their horizons as they plan their futures and build awareness around careers in the skilled trades with these tips.

Start Career Conversations Early

Choosing a career path doesn't have to be one intimidating, life-changing moment. Parents and mentors can normalize career conversations by starting them early and keeping things casual. Opening the dialogue sparks curiosity about the activities kids enjoy and allows them to start connecting those interests to potential career paths. To get started, set kids up with access to online programs, videos and introductory courses so they can explore a variety of possibilities.

Turn Curiosity Into Hands-On Learning

For many students, learning by doing is the most satisfying way to test, improve and build skills. Instead of only reading textbooks or listening to instructors, offer them the chance to follow a plan, work with different materials, troubleshoot problems and build something tangible. Young people considering hands-on careers need hands-on practice to develop confidence and adaptability. Take the first step by researching online resources and local opportunities for classes, job shadowing or even apprenticeships.

Recognize the Skills Kids Are Already Building

Skilled trades aren't just about knowing which wires to connect or what tool to reach for. They also rely on a variety of soft skills like communication, patience, critical thinking, time management, attention to detail and more. When kids demonstrate these traits, point them out and encourage them. Take opportunities to let them experiment with hands-on projects, whether they want to try building a treehouse, repairing a bike or tinkering with technology.

Expand Views of Career Pathways and Success

The road to success is more like an intersection. Let young people know there are many pathways to fulfilling careers and futures, and while the traditional college-to-career plan can still be a viable option, it isn't the only one. Skilled trades offer competitive salaries, job security and the opportunity to learn hands-on skills that will always be in demand. Even in a world where technology is rapidly changing many career fields, it takes skilled workers to replace roofs, repair electrical systems, fix sewer lines and lead disaster recovery efforts.

Find Programs That Make Skilled Trades Exploration Accessible

There is a gap between labor supply and demand in the trades, and it's only widening as older generations approach retirement age. Programs like The Home Depot's Skills Explorers are designed to empower young people to step into these roles by providing a mix of online resources and hands-on activities to explore viable career paths. As a key part of a commitment by The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation to deliver 15 million introductions to the skilled trades by 2032, the program offers an accessible, no-cost curriculum for youth education groups to learn what it's like to work in these important fields.

“For years, The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation's Path to Pro program have helped separating military, career changers and others build pathways to the trades,” said Michael Rowe, executive vice president of Pro for The Home Depot.“We know that closing the skilled labor gap starts much earlier. We need more young people to see what's possible and understand the lucrative opportunities these careers provide.”

Visit pathtopro.com/skills-explorers to access the free curriculum and discover how to bring hands-on skilled trade exploration to students.

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