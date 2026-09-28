Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers Announces Opening In Lowell, Arkansas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New location serves all of Northwest Arkansas, bringing over 15 years of coin buying experience to local sellers.

LOWELL, AR, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers announces the opening of its Lowell location at 107 S Lincoln St A. The business brings over 15 years of coin buying experience to sellers across Northwest Arkansas, including Rogers, Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville and Bella Vista.

The Lowell shop buys individual coins, complete collections, gold and silver bullion, and gold jewelry. Its services are available to collectors selling part or all of a collection, families with inherited coins, and executors handling estate holdings.

Items considered for purchase include U.S. and foreign coins, Morgan and Peace silver dollars, American Gold and Silver Eagles, proof and mint sets, and gold and silver bars and rounds. Sellers do not need to identify every coin before requesting an appointment.

Visits are available by appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sellers can meet at the Lowell shop or arrange a meeting at their home or a secure location such as their bank. The single Lowell location serves the wider Northwest Arkansas region.

During a purchase evaluation, the buyer reviews the items with the seller and explains the offer. A coin's date, mintmark, condition and collector demand can affect its value beyond its gold or silver content. Sellers may accept or decline an offer, with no obligation to sell.

The business advises owners to leave coins uncleaned and keep them in their existing holders or original packaging. Collection lists, receipts and other records can help during the review. Sellers should bring a photo ID and any paperwork accompanying their items.

These visits are purchase evaluations, not formal written appraisals for insurance, probate or tax purposes.

To request an appointment, sellers can call (479) 250-1954 or visit Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers. The website also accepts evaluation requests with photos of the items.

About Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers

Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers buys coins, precious metals and collections by appointment in Lowell, Arkansas. It serves private sellers, collectors, heirs and estate representatives throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers

Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers

+ 1 479-250-1954

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Northwest Arkansas Coin Buyers Announces Opening in Lowell, Arkansas News Provided By Athens Marketing September 28, 2026, 14:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Retail



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