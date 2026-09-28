When A Child's Behavior Changes: Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu On Mental Health

A conversation at home can be the first step toward understanding what a child is going through.

Georgia psychiatrist Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu encourages families to notice lasting changes in a child's mood, sleep, school performance, or friendships.

- Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ATLANTA, Ga. - September 28, 2026 - A child who becomes withdrawn, irritable, or less interested in things they once enjoyed may be having a hard time expressing what they are going through. Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu, medical director of Avant Psychiatry, is encouraging parents and caregivers to pay attention when changes in a child's behavior persist.

Children and teens do not always describe anxiety, sadness, or stress the way adults do. Their struggles may show up in sleep, school performance, friendships, or behavior at home. A change in any one area does not necessarily mean a mental health condition is present, but it can be a reason to check in and listen.

Dr. Anyokwu encourages caregivers to approach those conversations with curiosity. Asking what has been feeling difficult, making time to listen, and checking in again later can help a young person feel more comfortable opening up. If concerns continue or begin to interfere with daily life, a pediatrician or mental health professional can help the family decide whether an evaluation is needed.

As ADHD Awareness Month and National Bullying Prevention Month begin in October, families may have more opportunities to talk about the challenges young people face at home, at school, and with peers. Dr. Anyokwu encourages caregivers to consider each child's individual circumstances rather than assuming a change in behavior has one simple explanation.

Families do not need to have all the answers before asking for help. Taking a concern seriously and starting a conversation can be a meaningful first step.

About Avant Psychiatry

Avant Psychiatry provides psychiatric care for children, adolescents, and adults in Georgia. Its services include therapy, medication management, interventional treatment options, and telepsychiatry. Learn more at avantpsychiatry.

Justin Anyokwu

AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

When a Child's Behavior Changes: Dr. Okah“Justin” Anyokwu on Mental Health News Provided By AVANT INTERVENTIONAL PSYCHIATRY September 28, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.