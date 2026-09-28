Tesari AI And Arcanum Global Join Forces, Using AI Innovation To Advance High-Stakes National Security Investigations

Arcanum powered by Tesari combines decades of human investigation expertise with AI tech and proprietary data access across the world's most demanding regions.

- Elisar NurmagambetHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arcanum Global Intelligence (AGI), a government-grade intelligence firm founded by veterans of America's elite military and intelligence units and Tesari AI, a transnational risk intelligence platform built for high-stakes environments, announce a strategic partnership: "Arcanum Powered by Tesari." Combining Arcanum's specialized expertise and Tesari's proprietary data access, the partnership enhances Arcanum's ability to conduct intelligence-led investigations in hard-to-reach regions and strengthens its findings by using the AI native technology and data Tesari offers. Together, the two firms are delivering a national security and intelligence solution for government entities, defense leadership, transnational corporations, and select corporate clients navigating geopolitical, regulatory, and security risk. Arcanum and Tesari's partnership addresses a real-world problem: AI can never fully replace human decisions. Yet specialized AI can be autonomous in intelligence collection and validation, while keeping the human at the helm of final decision-making.Cross-border investigations are becoming more complicated, and information access continues to be fractured and opaque. Clients and the market highlight an increasing demand for intelligence technology that can operate across borders and address blind spots that human-based investigations often cannot see. Capturing the full picture of ownership, control, and affiliations remains critical, yet legacy compliance and diligence solutions are still unable to answer critical questions about the most restricted regions. Before, only human intelligence could dig deep enough to reveal the full picture of an entity, but that approach alone cannot keep pace with the speed of events today.According to Elisar Nurmagambet, founder and CEO of Tesari,“Every person at Arcanum brings exceptional experience from the most critical environments and cases in the world, and we're proud to be trusted by leaders of the intelligence industry. Our goal is to build a platform that becomes a multiplier, bringing hundreds of eyes, hands, and ears to Arcanum's experts, so they can see where no one else can, collect fragmented intelligence faster than anyone else, and uncover hidden insights deeper than ever before. We believe no AI can replace years of experience and skill. But we can multiply it and scale it on demand. That's the new era, and an entirely new approach.”Amy McFadden, Senior Vice President and Head of Arcanum's Strategic Intelligence Group said,“Arcanum Powered by Tesari brings together two things that rarely coexist at this level: sophisticated AI engineering and decades of human judgment earned in the field. The depth of Tesari's tradecraft-aware technology and data access matches the standard Arcanum has upheld throughout its history supporting high-stakes national security investigations and clients. We're looking forward to unlocking new possibilities through this partnership.” McFadden is also a former CIA and ODNI executive, Vice Chair for Strategic Engagement at the National Intelligence Council, Director of the President's Daily Brief.Arcanum Global was founded by senior intelligence and special operations leaders, and for nearly two decades has delivered bespoke military and intelligence solutions to sovereign governments and multinational corporations. Arcanum leadership includes a former Director of National Intelligence, a former Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, a former Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, a former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Special Operations Command, and a former Staff Director of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security. For more information visit .Tesari AI, a transnational risk intelligence platform, is an autonomous AI platform that combines proprietary data access across the world's most challenging regions, encoded exclusive AI skills, and workflows contributed by domain experts, and all sources analysis through hundreds of integrated tools. It is managed end-to-end by an agentic AI system to deliver expert-grade investigations, defensible reports, and all supporting evidence, in minutes. Tesari is advised by industry experts and senior executives from the Department of Justice, the SEC, LexisNexis, Meta, Deutsche Bank, and the CIA, who bring decades of experience to address national security challenges and transnational policy. For more information visit .

Dinara Kazhgali

Teasri AI

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Tesari AI and Arcanum Global Join Forces, Using AI Innovation to Advance High-Stakes National Security Investigations News Provided By Tesari AI September 28, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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