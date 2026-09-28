Adherex Group Announces The Acquisition Of Polymer Packaging, Inc.

Adherex Group + Polymer Packaging Logos

Acquisition broadens Adherex's packaging offering and expands custom manufacturing capability

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Adherex Group, a premium provider of high-performing packaging, specialty and adhesion solutions, today announced the acquisition of Polymer Packaging, Inc., a North Canton, Ohio-based provider of flexible, bakery, and protective packaging products.Founded in 1986, Polymer serves customers nationwide across bakery, food, industrial, and specialty manufacturing markets. Its businesses span flexible packaging distribution, bakery packaging distribution, and in-house manufacturing of custom protective packaging, adding engineered film expertise and enhanced manufacturing capabilities to the Adherex platform.“Polymer is a terrific addition to Adherex,” said Michael Doerrer, Chief Executive Officer of Adherex Group.“They bring deep expertise, strong customer relationships and capabilities that complement our existing business extremely well. Together, we'll be able to offer customers a broader range of solutions while continuing the responsiveness and service that both organizations are known for.”Polymer will continue to operate from its facilities in North Canton, Ohio, and Allendale, Michigan, with the same teams serving its customers."Everything we built here came down to one idea: show up and solve the customer's problem." said Larry Lanham, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Packaging. "Adherex runs on that same idea, which is what makes this the right next step for the team that built this company, and for the customers who trusted us to keep showing up."About Adherex GroupAdherex Group is a premium provider of packaging and adhesion solutions for the packaging and manufacturing markets. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Adherex Group operates distribution and manufacturing facilities throughout the country with a focus on deep categorical expertise, responsive service, and on-time performance. For more information, visit adherexgroup.

Michael Doerrer

Adherex Group

+1 216-486-9400

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Adherex Group announces the acquisition of Polymer Packaging, Inc. News Provided By Blue Star Design September 28, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.