Mazda Of Spartanburg Opens New, Stand-Alone Dealership In The Upstate

Mazda of Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SPARTANBURG, SC, Sept 16, 2026 – Mazda of Spartanburg celebrated the grand opening of its newly constructed, stand-alone dealership on Sept. 8, 2026. Located at 500 E. Daniel Morgan Ave., the dealership marks a new chapter for ownership under Hudson Automotive Group.

The facility brings Mazda sales, financing, parts, and service operations together in a dedicated environment. It's designed to provide a more convenient, comfortable, and technology-focused experience. The dealership serves customers throughout Spartanburg and the broader Upstate, including Greenville, Gaffney and surrounding communities.

“This new facility allows Mazda of Spartanburg to stand on its own and gives our customers an experience designed specifically around their needs,” said Adam Rainwater, general manager of Mazda of Spartanburg.“Every part of the dealership was built to make purchasing and maintaining a vehicle more welcoming and efficient. We're excited to open our doors and continue serving the community that has supported this team for generations.”

The grand-opening celebration featured a ribbon cutting, facility tours, vehicle displays, and remarks from Rainwater, Hudson Automotive Group President and CEO David Hudson, and representatives of OneSpartanburg, Inc. Guests also enjoyed food, live music from a jazz trio, cigar rolling, and giveaways.

The dealership's service center is staffed by factory-trained technicians and offers genuine Mazda parts. Among its new technology is a Hunter alignment system that provides customers with a complimentary alignment scan and tire-pressure check as their vehicles enter the service lane, helping technicians identify potential issues quickly. Customers have access to Hudson Lifetime Certified seven-year/100,000-mile limited coverage on eligible pre-owned vehicles. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles also undergo a 160-point inspection before certification.

The grand opening represents the latest stage in the dealership's transition from Vic Bailey Mazda to Mazda of Spartanburg. Vic Bailey Automotive was founded in Spartanburg in 1969 and established a multigenerational reputation in the local community. Hudson Automotive Group acquired the organization's five dealerships in December 2023, concluding the Vic Bailey group's 54-year run. The new dealership builds on that history while introducing a Mazda-focused facility supported by Hudson Automotive Group, a family-owned automotive company founded in 1948 that now employs nearly 5,000 people.

About Hudson Automotive Group

Established in 1948 as a single dealership in Providence, Kentucky, Hudson Automotive Group is now headquartered near Charleston, South Carolina and encompasses over 60 dealerships across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee. Representing an impressive lineup of popular and reliable brands, including Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Kia, Mazda, Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, FIAT, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Subaru, and Volkswagen, the group has an unwavering commitment to delivering the best possible automotive shopping experience and service to each community that it serves.

For additional information about Hudson Automotive Group and to learn more about the 60-plus dealerships, visit the website at .

Jonathan Nichols

Hudson Auto Group

+1 603-464-9304

email us here

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Mazda of Spartanburg Opens New, Stand-Alone Dealership in the Upstate News Provided By Hudson Auto Group September 28, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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