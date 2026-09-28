WATERSTONE PROPERTIES GROUP EXPANDS NORTH CAROLINA PORTFOLIO WITH WINDSOR SQUARE ACQUISITION

Windsor Square Shopping Center in Matthews, North Carolina

- Neal Shalom, Chairman of Waterstone Properties GroupMATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waterstone Properties Group announced it has purchased Windsor Square Shopping Center in Matthews, North Carolina, continuing its focus on expanding its retail portfolio in high growth markets along the eastern seaboard.The 657,000 SF, top 10 power center (as ranked by Placer visits) is anchored by Sam's Club, Kohl's, At Home, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, DSW, 2nd & Charles, and other national retailers. The property is 99 percent occupied and generates 6.4 million annual visits, with an average dwell time of 45 minutes. Leasing will be handled by Atlantic Retail. Waterstone also announced that it will be opening a new satellite property management and leasing office at Windsor Square, expanding their operational footprint in NC alongside recent acquisitions. Waterstone sees meaningful upside in the acquisition through leveraging its existing tenant relationships, enhancing placemaking and the overall customer experience, and proactively managing the tenant mix to drive leasing demand, traffic, and long-term value creation.Matthews is one of Charlotte's premier suburban retail submarkets within the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA, a region that has grown to nearly 3.0 million residents and continues to rank among the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the United States. The property serves a dense and affluent trade area with approximately 181,000 residents within five miles and average household incomes approaching $120,000. Positioned along the US-74 retail corridor with direct access to I-485, Windsor Square benefits from exceptional accessibility, strong traffic volumes, and proximity to major economic drivers including Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Harris Teeter's corporate headquarters, Matthews Sportsplex, and numerous residential and mixed-use developments."Windsor Square is a proven, high-traffic destination, and we see real opportunity to build on its success,” said Neal Shalom, Chairman of Waterstone Properties Group.“Opening an office on site reflects our long-term commitment to the center and to North Carolina."“Windsor Square adds meaningful scale to our Southeast portfolio in one of Charlotte's strongest retail submarkets. We see clear opportunities to create value through leasing and active management,” added Richard Greer, CIO of Waterstone Properties Group.ABOUT WATERSTONE PROPERTIES GROUPWaterstone Properties Group, Inc. is a privately owned real estate investment and development company with a diverse portfolio of properties throughout the United States. Since 2006, the company has invested in, developed, and operated commercial real estate with a focus on creating long-term value for its investors, tenants, employees, and the communities it serves. Today, Waterstone proudly manages more than 4 million square feet of premier commercial real estate across 51 properties, serving a diverse roster of more than 375 national and local tenants, ranging from international category leaders to local family-owned businesses.Waterstone is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with more than $1 billion in assets under management and approximately 4.7 million square feet across 52 owned properties in 14 states. We acquire, develop, and operate retail shopping centers, medical offices, and mixed-use properties, with more than 1 million square feet currently under development company also has more than 400 multifamily and residential units and an active development pipeline of approximately 3 million square feet. Driven by a value-add acquisition strategy focused on well-located shopping centers, Waterstone continues to expand its footprint in high-growth corridors and strategic regional hubs. The company has also developed 4 million square feet of healthcare-focused properties, including Maine's newest medical facility, Rock Row Health Campus.A pioneer in large-scale, immersive entertainment and guest-focused destination locations, Waterstone applies its development expertise to create unique retail, healthcare, and community environments. The company prides itself on maintaining long-standing relationships with its business partners and being an active participant in the communities it serves. For more information, visit .About Peaceable Street CapitalPeaceable Street Capital is a participating preferred equity investment firm focused on providing flexible, structured capital solutions to commercial real estate owners and operators across the United States. The firm partners with experienced sponsors to bridge capital gaps, enhance liquidity, and support the execution of business plans across a wide range of asset types, including retail, multifamily, industrial, and self-storage.Peaceable Street specializes in structuring senior participating preferred equity investments that are tailored to the unique needs of each transaction. With a disciplined underwriting approach and a deep understanding of real estate capital structures, the firm seeks to deliver certainty of execution while preserving alignment with its operating partners.Backed by decades of combined experience, the Peaceable Street team is known for its responsiveness, creativity, and commitment to long term partnerships, as evidenced by its strong base of repeat clients and institutional relationships. For more information, visit .

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WATERSTONE PROPERTIES GROUP EXPANDS NORTH CAROLINA PORTFOLIO WITH WINDSOR SQUARE ACQUISITION News Provided By Northeast Media Associates September 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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