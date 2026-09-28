Sellyourgold Rolls Out Website Enhancements As Elevated Gold Prices Put New Focus On Jewelry And Precious Metals

President, Beyond79, LLC

- Josh LandyBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SellYourGold, a nationwide online buyer of gold, silver, platinum, jewelry, and other valuables, is rolling out a series of significant website enhancements designed to help consumers better understand the value of their items and make more informed decisions about selling precious metals.The updates arrive during an unusually active period for the gold market. Gold rose approximately 13% in August 2026, ending the month at $4,563 per ounce and recording its third-strongest monthly return in 25 years, according to the World Gold Council.With precious-metal values remaining elevated, consumers holding unwanted, inherited, broken, or rarely worn jewelry may have more reason to investigate what those items could be worth. SellYourGold's website enhancements are intended to make that research process simpler while giving consumers clearer information before they decide whether to request an appraisal.The ongoing modernization includes expanded educational content, improvements to page organization and navigation, clearer information about different types of precious metals and valuables, and more direct explanations of the company's mail-in appraisal process.As part of the rollout, SellYourGold is also adding a gold calculator that will allow customers who know the weight and purity of their items to estimate the material value before requesting an appraisal.“Selling valuable personal items is a decision consumers should feel informed and comfortable making,” said Josh Landy, President of Sell Your Gold.“Our goal with these updates is to make important information easier to find and to give people a clearer understanding of what happens from the moment they begin researching their items through the appraisal and offer process.”SellYourGold operates a nationwide mail-in model. Consumers can request a free appraisal kit, package eligible items, and send them to the company using a prepaid FedEx shipping label. After the merchandise arrives, appraisers evaluate factors including precious-metal purity, weight, item characteristics, and current market prices before an offer is made. Customers are under no obligation to accept an offer, and the company states that return shipping is provided at no charge if an offer is declined.The website improvements are also designed to help visitors reach relevant information more efficiently. Educational resources are being connected more closely with pages explaining the appraisal process, the types of merchandise SellYourGold purchases, and the factors that can influence value.The company is not suggesting that high gold prices automatically mean every item should be sold. Instead, the current market provides an opportunity for consumers to reassess items they may have overlooked and better understand their potential value.SellYourGold is operated by Beyond79, LLC, a Boca Raton-based company specializing in technology-enabled precious metals appraisal and purchasing services. Consumers can visit SellYourGold to learn more about selling gold and other valuables, how the appraisal process works, and how to request a free appraisal kit.About SellYourGoldSellYourGold provides consumers throughout the United States with an online process for selling gold, silver, platinum, jewelry, coins, bullion, diamonds, watches, and other eligible valuables. Their process includes a free appraisal kit, prepaid shipping, professional evaluation, and a no-obligation offer.

John Landy

Beyond79 LLC

...

+1 888-465-3860

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SellYourGold Rolls Out Website Enhancements as Elevated Gold Prices Put New Focus on Jewelry and Precious Metals News Provided By SEO Rank Media September 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.