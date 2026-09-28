Manassas, Virginia Personal Injury Attorneys Receive 2027 Best Lawyers Awards

Manassas Personal Injury Lawyers Named 2027 Best Lawyers

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Locklin & Coleman, PLLC is proud to announce that partners Kevin L. Locklin and Brian P. Coleman have both received the Best Lawyers award for 2027 in the area of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. Together, the two attorneys bring more than 60 years of combined experience to their clients, who have left the firm more than 100 5-star reviews.

Attorney Brian P. Coleman, a managing partner of the firm, started out as a judicial law clerk in the Prince William County Circuit Court, where he gained critical insights into how trials are prepared, argued, and decided from inside the courthouse. He went on to represent insurance companies in injury claims for seven years before joining Attorney Locklin in 2017 to establish Locklin & Coleman, PLLC. Since his admission to the Virginia Bar in 2009, he has made considerable strides in his career, appearing on the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" list for multiple years before earning the Best Lawyers award itself.

Attorney Kevin L. Locklin initially represented insurers in injury cases before devoting his practice to the people those companies were defending against. That background informs his legal strategies, as he knows the tactics insurance companies use to avoid liability. He has taken hundreds of cases to trial over the course of his career, and he pushes back aggressively when insurance companies come forward with lowball offers. His work has resulted in numerous accolades, including recognition from Martindale-Hubbell for his high ethical standards and a ranking among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Virginia by the American Trial Lawyers Association.

The firm has recovered millions of dollars through successful settlements and verdicts on behalf of injured clients. Those results are representative of the hard work and dedication that Attorneys Kevin Locklin and Brian Coleman bring to every case they take on.

About Locklin & Coleman, PLLC

At Locklin & Coleman, we represent injury victims throughout Northern Virginia from three offices located in Manassas, Fairfax, and Warrenton. Our practice includes car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability claims, wrongful death claims, and other serious injury cases. Our attorneys understand how insurance carriers evaluate and defend these claims, and we use that knowledge to pursue full compensation for the people we serve.

For more information about our firm, visit . To set up a free consultation, call our offices at 703-392-6686.



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