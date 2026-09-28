Exdion Insurance Advances Purpose-Built AI With Proposal Builder, Transforming Insurance Proposal Creation

Exdion Insurance

Exdion Insurance advances purpose-built AI with Proposal Builder, enabling agencies to create polished, branded proposals in minutes, speeding up delivery.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Exdion Insurance today highlighted the latest advancements in Proposal Builder, its AI-powered solution designed to transform how insurance organizations create, manage, and deliver proposals.Proposal creation in the insurance business involves significant time spent gathering quote information, comparing coverages, organizing risk information, and producing polished, agency-branded deliverables. Exdion Proposal Builder simplifies this process, enabling insurance brokers and agencies to create professional proposals in minutes while keeping risk intelligence and human judgment at the center.Exdion applies highly contextual AI to specific business needs where speed, accuracy, consistency, and context matter.“Every agency has an AI initiative. Far fewer have an AI outcome. It is about applying intelligence where it can solve meaningful business problems,” said Sandeep Deva, President of Exdion Insurance.“Proposal Builder represents that philosophy. We are applying AI to a process that is fundamental to how insurance organizations compete, communicate value, and win business.”Key CapabilitiesProposal Builder integrates with agency management systems (AMS), enabling the automatic inclusion of risk data from broker systems, including Applied Epic, Vertafore's AMS360, and ImageRight. The solution offers multiple levels of customization and formatting to support agency requirements and branding, enabling rapid proposal creation and streamlined delivery workflows.Continuing Exdion's Focus on Intelligent Insurance TechnologyProposal Builder is part of Exdion Insurance's broader portfolio of AI-driven solutions designed around the specific needs of insurance agencies and brokers. The company focuses on applying technology where it can deliver practical business value.“We believe technology should make insurance brokers, producers, and account managers more effective, not simply add another layer of technology to their day-to-day work,” said Sandeep Deva.“Proposal Builder is designed to remove friction from an important business process and give teams a faster, smarter way to create proposals.”About Exdion InsuranceExdion Insurance is a broker-native AI company helping agencies modernize operations and client service. Its AI-driven SaaS+ platform accelerates new business revenue, reduces E&O risk, enhances accuracy, and scales human-centric, intelligent automation across the policy lifecycle. Exdion's solutions for coverage gaps, proposals, policy review, and endorsements serve many of the industry's Top 50 brokers.

Dan Narayan

Exdion Insurance

+1 469-978-2642

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Exdion Insurance Advances Purpose-Built AI with Proposal Builder, Transforming Insurance Proposal Creation News Provided By Exdion Solutions Inc September 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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