September Is The Time To Find Home Heat Leaks Before Manitoba's Heating Season

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Early-fall checks can help Gretna-area homeowners identify insulation and air-sealing concerns before sustained cold arrives

- Summit Insulation ServicesGRETNA, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With Manitoba's residential heating season beginning in September, Summit Insulation Services is encouraging homeowners in Gretna and nearby communities to check their homes for insulation gaps and uncontrolled air leakage before colder weather settles in. A timely assessment can help identify comfort and moisture concerns while there is still time to plan appropriate work."September gives homeowners a useful window to pay attention to how the house responds as overnight temperatures begin to fall," said a spokesperson for Summit Insulation Services. "Rooms that cool faster than the rest of the home, drafts near exterior walls, and a cold attic hatch or rim-joist area can all be reasons to look more closely. The goal is to understand the whole building envelope before deciding what work is needed."Natural Resources Canada notes that attic air leaks around vents, plumbing penetrations, electrical boxes, and other openings can contribute to heat loss and moisture problems. For Prairie homes, insulation and air sealing work best as a coordinated system: insulation slows heat transfer, while a continuous air barrier limits the movement of warm, moist indoor air into colder building cavities.Homeowners can begin with a simple fall walk-through. Note which rooms feel cool first, check accessible weatherstripping around windows and exterior doors, look for staining or musty odours near attic hatches and foundation areas, and review whether last winter brought persistent drafts or uneven temperatures. Damaged or compressed insulation visible from a safe access point also warrants attention. Work around wiring, chimneys, difficult attic spaces, or materials that may contain asbestos should be left to qualified professionals.Efficiency Manitoba currently offers rebates for qualifying insulation upgrades to attics, walls, and foundation walls, along with an air-sealing bonus of up to $1,000 for eligible projects that include required pre- and post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluations. Homeowners should review the current requirements and obtain program approval before purchasing materials or starting work. A professional assessment can help distinguish between an insulation shortfall, an air-leakage problem, or a moisture issue and identify an appropriate scope of work. Summit Insulation Services serves residential and commercial properties in Gretna and surrounding Manitoba communities.About Summit Insulation ServicesSummit Insulation Services is a Gretna, Manitoba-based insulation contractor serving residential and commercial clients across the Prairie region. The company specializes in spray foam insulation solutions suited to the performance demands of cold climates.Media ContactSummit Insulation ServicesGretna, Manitoba, Canada(204) 817-6915...

Summit Insulation Services

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September Is the Time to Find Home Heat Leaks Before Manitoba's Heating Season News Provided By Influence Online Marketing September 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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