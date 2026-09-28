Love Home Renovations Issues Los Angeles Remodeling Scope Guide For Fall Projects

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New homeowner resource explains why layout, utilities, adjoining rooms, and permit paths should be defined before finish selections

- Love Home RenovationsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love Home Renovations, a Los Angeles-based boutique general construction, home design, and remodeling company, has issued a fall scope-planning guide for homeowners considering kitchen, bathroom, or full-home renovations. The resource outlines the decisions that can turn a straightforward visual update into a more complex construction project and encourages homeowners to define those decisions before setting a budget or schedule.Scope clarity is especially important as renovation budgets span an increasingly wide range. The 2026 U.S. Houzz & Home Study: Renovation Trends found that 31% of renovating homeowners spent $50,000 or more on their projects in 2025. Love Home Renovations says the number of rooms involved is only one part of the equation; changes to walls, plumbing, electrical systems, cabinetry, flooring transitions, and structural elements can all affect project scope.“Two homeowners may both say they are remodeling a kitchen, while one is replacing finishes and the other is changing the layout, utilities, and connection to the living room,” said Jonathan Galuti, owner of Love Home Renovations.“Those are very different projects. Defining that difference early gives the design and construction team a more reliable foundation for planning.”Separate Visual Updates From Construction ChangesThe guide begins by separating visible finish choices from changes behind or around those finishes. Paint, hardware, tile, counters, cabinetry, fixtures, and appliances shape the look of a room, but the scope can expand when the plan also relocates a sink or range, adds circuits, changes ventilation, alters a wall, or modifies a doorway. A tile sample can answer a design question; it cannot determine whether a wall is load-bearing.Look Beyond the Room BoundaryKitchen and bathroom projects often affect adjacent areas. New flooring may require thoughtful transitions into hallways or living spaces. A wider opening can influence lighting, sightlines, and furniture placement. Cabinetry changes may affect nearby storage. Identifying these connections during design helps homeowners decide whether to keep the project contained or coordinate it as part of a broader home plan.Confirm the Permit Path Before the CalendarLos Angeles permitting can vary with the property, jurisdiction, and exact work proposed. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety homeowner guidance notes that some kitchen and bathroom remodeling work may qualify for an Express Permit, while more complex projects may require plan review and additional clearances. Properties outside the City of Los Angeles may fall under a different authority. The guide recommends confirming the applicable process before treating a preferred start date as a construction schedule.Build a Priority Order, Not Just a Wish ListOnce the scope is visible, homeowners can organize the project into must-haves, worthwhile upgrades, and items that can remain for a later phase. This makes it easier to protect the improvements that solve the central problem while evaluating optional features against the budget. It also gives the project team clearer direction when materials, structural discoveries, or permitting requirements call for an adjustment.Love Home Renovations' full-service process brings design, sourcing, permitting support, project planning, and installation into one coordinated conversation. The company's September guidance is intended to help Los Angeles homeowners begin fall planning with a shared definition of the project, rather than discovering halfway through selections that the proposed remodel has quietly become a different job.About Love Home RenovationsLove Home Renovations is a boutique general construction, home design, and remodeling company based in Los Angeles, California. The company provides full-home renovation, kitchen design and remodeling, and bathroom design and remodeling, with an emphasis on thoughtful planning, quality materials, clear communication, and a tailored client experience. California contractor license number 1055055.Media ContactJonathan Galuti, OwnerLove Home RenovationsPhone: (310) 496-6276Email:...Website:

Love Home Renovations

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Love Home Renovations Issues Los Angeles Remodeling Scope Guide for Fall Projects News Provided By Influence Online Marketing September 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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