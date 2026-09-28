Mumbai: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Acme Realties, Officials For Fraud With Homebuyers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) In the ongoing investigation into cheating of homebuyers, the CBI filed a charge sheet in a Special Court in Mumbai against five erstwhile promoters and directors of Acme Realties Private Limited and its holding company, an official said on Monday.

The charge sheet was filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), 3rd Court, Esplanade Court, Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

The charge sheet was filed under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code on criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and dishonest receipt of stolen property.

The charge sheet also named the accused firm's holding company, Acme Housing India Private Limited, in connection with alleged fraudulent activities related to the housing project“Acme Boulevard” in Village Majas, Sarvodaya Nagar, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai.

The CBI's investigation has revealed that the accused builder company and its promoters/directors allegedly induced homebuyers through false assurances and fraudulent representations and obtained financial benefits by resorting to illegal and deceptive means.

The CBI is currently investigating another 32 cases registered under the directions of the Supreme Court against various builder companies and unknown officials of financial institutions across the country in matters concerning alleged cheating and diversion of funds involving homebuyers.

The CBI had, earlier, filed 20 charge sheets against Rudra Buildwell Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Dream Procon Pvt. Ltd., Jaypee Infratech Ltd., AVJ Developers (India) Pvt. Ltd., CHD Developers Pvt. Ltd., Sequel Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Logix City Developers Pvt. Ltd., Manju J Homes India Ltd., Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., Ninex Developers Ltd., Decent Buildwell Pvt. Ltd., Rudra Buildwell Projects Pvt. Ltd., Ithaca Estate Pvt. Ltd., LGCL Urban Homes (India) LLP, Saha Infratech Pvt. Ltd., MKHS Housing LLP, Ozone Urbana Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd., Earthcon Universal Infratech Pvt. Ltd. and Ajnara India Ltd., and also against the officials of certain banks and financial institutions.

The CBI reiterated that it is continuing its investigations to ensure accountability in cases involving economic offences, corruption and public fraud, particularly matters adversely impacting the interests of common citizens and homebuyers.