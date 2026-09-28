China Securities Establishes Regional Office In DIFC, Strengthening UAE-China Financial Connectivity

Leading Beijing-headquartered investment bank establishes a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre, marking a new milestone in its international expansion. China Securities joins the UAE's only cluster of leading Chinese banks and financial institutions New office will support greater connectivity between Chinese, UAE and international investors

Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, today confirmed that China Securities has received a licence from the DIFC Authority to establish its regional presence in the Centre. China Securities is a Beijing-headquartered, publicly listed securities firm and a leading Chinese investment bank with comprehensive capabilities across equity and debt capital markets, investment banking, asset management, and institutional service. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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China Securities has also been authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC.

The new office will provide China Securities with a strategic base from which to support the Group's engagement with clients, investors and financial institutions across the Middle East region and strengthen connectivity between Chinese, UAE and international capital markets. Its establishment reinforces Dubai's role as an important gateway for investment flows between Asia and the Middle East.

China Securities' decision to establish in DIFC marks the culmination of sustained engagement between the two organisations. Through this dialogue, DIFC has worked closely with China Securities to introduce the opportunities available through Dubai, support its understanding of the regional market and enable its long-term international expansion ambitions.

By establishing its presence in DIFC, China Securities becomes the latest Chinese investment bank to join the UAE's only cluster of leading Chinese banks which includes Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corporation Limited, China Merchants Bank International and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, alongside other major securities and financial services firms. China's five largest banks collectively account for more than 30 per cent of total assets in DIFC's Banking and Capital Markets sector.

About Dubai International Financial Centre:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 10,018 active firms. These include 1,134 regulated firms, among them are 370 banks and capital markets firms, 71 brokerage entities, 165 insurance and (re)insurance companies and 592 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including over 100 hedge fund managers). Home to 1,933 AI, FinTech and innovation firms, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top five ranked FinTech hub across the world.

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai's leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region's deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq. allocated to future technologies including the world's largest Innovation Hub and world's first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including the Museum of Digital Art, the region's first museum dedicated to digital art and new technologies.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.