Rabdan Academy Secures International Accreditation For Msc Systems Engineering Specialising In Defence

IET accreditation on behalf of the Engineering Council UK strengthens the programme's international academic and professional standing A comprehensive academic review confirms the programme meets the applicable accreditation requirements Delivered in partnership with Cranfield University, the programme awards a dual MSc degree and achieves 90% commonality

Abu Dhabi, September 2026: Rabdan Academy has announced that its MSc Systems Engineering Specialising in Defence programme has received accreditation from the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) on behalf of the Engineering Council UK, marking a significant milestone that strengthens the programme's international academic and professional standing and expands professional development opportunities for graduates in specialised engineering fields, particularly systems engineering and its applications within the defence sector. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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All graduates of the programme are also eligible for membership of the IET, providing access to an international professional and knowledge network within the engineering sector and strengthening the connection between academic qualifications and professional development in advanced engineering fields.

The accreditation followed a comprehensive academic review which confirmed that the programme met the requirements of the applicable Commonality Regulations. The review established 90% commonality with Cranfield University's MSc Systems Engineering programme, exceeding the minimum requirement of 70%.

H.E. Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, said:“This accreditation, covering programme intakes from 2022 to 2026, represents an important achievement that reflects Rabdan Academy's commitment to developing specialised academic programmes in line with the highest international standards, while responding to the UAE's strategic priorities and the future needs of its vital sectors.”

Al Saeedi added:“The program brings together advanced knowledge and practical expertise. It contributes to developing national talent with specialised capabilities in systems engineering and its defence applications, supporting the advancement of national capabilities and strengthening the UAE's security, defence and resilience ecosystem.”

Dr. Naji Al Seiari, Dean of Faculty and Director of Research and Innovation at Rabdan Academy, affirmed that this achievement reflects the quality of the programme and the strength of its learning outcomes, and is the result of a specialised review process covering the programme's content, objectives, learning outcomes and assessment methods. Al Seiari noted that the 90% commonality with Cranfield University's programme demonstrates the level of academic integration achieved through this partnership, as well as the Academy's commitment to delivering specialised engineering education grounded in international academic standards and responsive to the needs of the UAE's strategic sectors.

The review examined the programme's content, aims, learning outcomes, assessment methods and student work. The panel concluded that its content, aims, learning outcomes and assessments align with the corresponding components of Cranfield University's programme, and confirmed that graduates achieve the relevant engineering learning outcomes in accordance with the applicable academic standards.

Delivered exclusively in the UAE through the academic partnership between Rabdan Academy and Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, the programme awards students, upon successful completion, a dual MSc degree from both institutions. It is designed for specialised personnel from the Ministry of Defence and engineers working within the UAE defence industry, connecting advanced engineering education with the operational needs of the defence sector and contributing to the development of national capabilities in systems engineering and its defence applications.

The accreditation reflects Rabdan Academy's commitment to developing specialised academic programmes that bring together international academic and professional standards with the evolving needs of strategic sectors, contributing to the development of advanced national capabilities equipped to apply engineering knowledge to the design, development and integration of complex systems, while responding to rapid technological transformation across defence and security environments.

Notably, the MSc is accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) on behalf of the Engineering Council as meeting the requirements for Further Learning for registration as a Chartered Engineer. Candidates must hold a CEng accredited BEng/BSc (Hons) undergraduate first degree to comply with full CEng registration requirements.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned, world-class higher education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness, and Crisis Management (SSDEC) sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. (7) of 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and is accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rabdan Academy is the first government higher education institution in the United Arab Emirates to obtain accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and the first specialised institution globally in the fields of defence, security, and crisis management to receive this distinguished international recognition.

The Academy is also the world's first higher education institution specialising in the SSDEC domain to achieve the highest“5-Star” rating under the QS Stars University Rating System across six categories: Teaching, Facilities, Employability, Global Engagement, Academic Development, and Good Governance.

The Academy adopts a dual education model that integrates academic study with specialised vocational training. It recognises prior learning and professional experience and offers accredited, transferable credits across academic pathways and professional roles, ensuring flexibility and alignment with workforce needs.