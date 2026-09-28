Innovation City Launches World's First AI Registration Powered By Salesforce's Agentforce

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Reimagining company formation through AI-powered automation, Salesforce and Innovation City set a new global benchmark for speed, compliance and entrepreneurship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates – September 2026: Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, and Innovation City, the UAE's premier AI-powered free zone, have announced the deployment of Salesforce's Agentforce to streamline and enhance the free zone's business registration services – introducing what Innovation City and Salesforce believe to be the world's first AI-powered registration platform of its kind.

The new implementation combines AI platform capabilities powered by Salesforce with Innovation City's digital ecosystem, enabling businesses to access services and complete registration processes faster through more responsive interactions, while operating within Innovation City's established governance and regulatory framework.

Agentforce provides Innovation City with a digital workforce of AI agents capable of autonomously executing defined tasks and workflows within established parameters, permissions and controls. This transforms company registration that once took days or weeks into a process completed in minutes. Human oversight is introduced only where strategic judgment or complex exceptions require it, while governance, security, and full auditability remain embedded throughout the process.

Powered by Salesforce's trusted data and compliance architecture, the platform reduces friction across key registration and business processes, giving companies quicker access to the services needed to launch and expand their operations at Innovation City, while maintaining the controls and safeguards applicable to the company registration process.

Innovation City's AI-powered registration platform demonstrates the potential of AI agents to transform company formation and related business services. For organizations ready to bring AI agents across their entire business, Salesforce offers Agentforce 1 – a complete edition that unifies AI agents, connected data, and built-in trust and governance in a single package, so companies can deploy digital labor across teams and workflows.

“We are not just digitizing bureaucracy – we are fundamentally transforming the company formation experience,” said Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City.“This is the moment we move from talking about the future to living it. With Salesforce Agentforce, we have created an AI-powered registration platform that combines intelligent automation with the governance and oversight expected of a modern business jurisdiction. Ras Al Khaimah's Innovation City isn't just a free zone – we are building an AI-powered ecosystem where technology removes unnecessary friction and enables entrepreneurs to move from ambition to execution faster than ever before.”

This groundbreaking partnership supports the UAE's broader ambition to accelerate the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies across services and the economy. Salesforce Middle East's partnership with Innovation City places both organizations at the forefront of this transformation, turning national ambition into tangible, lightning-fast opportunity for the world's most ambitious founders.

Mohammed AlKhothani, General Manager and SVP, Salesforce Middle East, said:“Organizations across the Middle East are maturing beyond AI experimentation to actual measurable outcomes for entrepreneurs, start-ups, and enterprises. Agentforce brings autonomous digital labor to the heart of these processes; our AI agents act on data, workflows, and business logic to deliver faster, smarter, and more relevant experiences. Our partnership with Innovation City shows how Agentforce can safely simplify business processes, all while meeting enterprise-grade requirements for governance, data privacy, and trust.”

This partnership with Salesforce represents more than technology – it represents a shared belief that forward-looking companies need infrastructure designed for them today. Agentforce's autonomous AI agents bring enterprise-grade intelligence to every step of the registration journey at Innovation City, setting a new global standard.

About Innovation City:

Innovation City is Ras Al Khaimah's technology-focused free zone, built for companies operating across AI, Web3 and digital assets, gaming, robotics and health technology. As the UAE's first AI-powered free zone, Innovation City combines licensing, regulatory support and business services with AI-enabled and on-chain infrastructure, including its digital business identity and on-chain licensing capabilities. The free zone also provides access to purpose-built technology infrastructure, including sovereign AI capabilities and a dedicated AI data center, creating an integrated environment for technology companies to establish, operate and scale.

About Salesforce:

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become Agentic Enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit for more information.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is known for its nature, rich history and progressive vision under HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi. Committed to sustainable development, economic prosperity, social development and innovation, RAK is an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located – with one third of the world's population within a four-hour flight – RAK is a gateway to the Middle East and beyond. Its economy is diverse, with no sector accounting for more than 23% of GDP. The Emirate offers a business-friendly environment with competitive operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero income tax and low corporate tax. It is home to over 73,000 companies, with RAKEZ and Innovation City supporting growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a future-focused economy validated by 'A' range credit ratings since 2008.

Its 0.4 million population comprises 150+ nationalities, each appreciating RAK's high quality of life and accessible luxury living. Its bold hospitality projects involve luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton. RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, while RAK's the Emirate's natural beauty (UAE's highest mountain, beaches and deserts) and rich heritage further enhance its appeal.

With year-round sunshine, simple business set-up, a competitive cost of living and great lifestyle, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities.