Kia PV5 Named German Compact Car Of The Year 2027

Kia PV5 takes German Compact Car of the Year 2027 award in the €25,000–€40,000 category and is named a finalist for the German Car of the Year 2027 Recognition from leading German automotive experts validates the PV5's practical innovation and design excellence in Europe's largest automotive market Kia's first dedicated, all-electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) combines PBV-dedicated E-GMP.S architecture with modular design and conversion-ready versatility Passenger, Cargo and Chassis Cab configurations support a broad range of personal, business and fleet applications

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September, 2026 – The Kia PV5 has been named German Compact Car of the Year 2027 in the €25,000–€40,000 category at the German Car of the Year (GCOTY) awards and selected as a finalist for the overall GCOTY 2027 title. The PV5 will now compete alongside the winners of the other GCOTY categories for the overall German Car of the Year 2027 title, which will be announced later this year. As Kia's first dedicated, all-electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV), the PV5 introduces a new approach to electric mobility built around the real-world requirements of different users and applications. The PV5 range offers Passenger, Cargo and Chassis Cab configurations, combining modular design, flexible interior packaging and connected technology to support personal mobility, commercial operations and specialized conversions. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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2026 Red Dot Design Award: Kia PV5 named 'Winner'. 2026 Auto Express New Car Awards: PV5 Passenger named 'Family Car of the Year', while PV5 Cargo won 'Electric Van of the Year' and 'Small Van of the Year'. 2026 BBC TopGear Awards: PV5 Passenger named 'Family Car of the Year'. 2026 Autocar Awards: PV5 Passenger named 'Best Large Car'. 2026 iF Design Awards: PV5 received an iF Design Award Gold in the Automotive Product Design category.

“Recognition as German Compact Car of the Year is particularly meaningful because the PV5 was developed around the real-world needs of a wide range of customers,“said Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Business Division at Kia Corporation.“As Kia's first dedicated PBV, the PV5 combines flexible vehicle architecture, connected technology and an expanding ecosystem of services to deliver practical value for individuals, businesses and fleets. This award reinforces our vision of creating more integrated and adaptable mobility solutions that help customers improve productivity and unlock new possibilities in their daily operations.” What has the Kia PV5 won at German Car of the Year? The Kia PV5 has been named German Compact Car of the Year 2027 in the €25,000–€40,000 category at the German Car of the Year awards. One of Germany's leading independent automotive awards, GCOTY brings together 36 expert automotive journalists and content creators who evaluated more than 70 new models introduced to the market, assessing progress in design, technology and everyday practicality. “In the price range of 25,000 to 40,000 euros, the Kia PV5 is not only the most practical, but also one of the most stylistically impressive models on the market,” said Jens Meiners, GCOTY initiator. The PV5 is the third Kia electric vehicle to win its GCOTY category, following the EV6's German Premium Car of the Year 2022 and the EV9's German Luxury Car of the Year 2024 titles. It now joins the other four category winners in contention for the overall German Car of the Year 2027 award, which will be announced at the end of October. How does the PV5 introduce a new approach to electric mobility? Built on Kia's PBV-dedicated E-GMP.S (Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service), the PV5 was designed from the outset for electrification, space efficiency and adaptability. Its dedicated EV platform and modular body system enable different upper-body configurations to be developed around a common structural base to meet diverse personal and business use cases. Passenger versions prioritize space, comfort and flexible seating. Cargo and Chassis Cab derivatives focus on load-carrying capability, commercial usability and conversion flexibility. Depending on model and specification, the PV5 offers a driving range of up to 416 km, while DC fast charging can replenish the battery from 10–80 percent in approximately 30 minutes. Why is this recognition significant for Kia? The PV5's GCOTY recognition validates Kia's comprehensive PBV strategy, which integrates modular product design, connected services and dedicated manufacturing. Services including Kia | PLEOS Fleet and Kia Connect support vehicle administration, charging, routing, maintenance and diagnostics, helping operators improve logistics and efficiency. As the first model in Kia's expanding PBV lineup, the PV5 establishes the foundation for increasingly adaptable and integrated mobility solutions, with the PV7 planned for 2027 and the PV9 to follow in 2029. What other recognition has the Kia PV5 received? The PV5 was named 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY) and has also received recognition across passenger mobility, commercial vehicles and design:About Kia Corporation: Kia is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, today Kia employs 52,000 people worldwide, has a presence in nearly 200 markets and manufacturing facilities in six countries, selling more than three million vehicles a year. Kia offers customers choice with accessible ICE and electrified models, spearheading the popularization of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles. The company is developing a growing range of mobility services and encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. Kia's brand slogan – 'Movement that inspires' – reflects the company's commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.