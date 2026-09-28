Mysuru: Kerala Police Arrest Man For Making Endless Abusive Calls To Cops!

Malappuram: The police finally caught a man who spent months harassing them over the phone. The accused, 46-year-old Premarajan from Pavittappuram Othalur, was arrested by the Changaramkulam police from Mysuru. He made it a habit to call the station's official number day and night. He would constantly threaten the cops and use abusive language. The police took the matter seriously when these non-stop calls started disrupting their daily work. The cops often had to drop their actual duties just to deal with his nuisance calls, which led them to register a formal case.

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The police launched an investigation to trace the source of these calls. They soon found out that the accused was calling from Mysuru. A special investigation team led by Changaramkulam SI Jithin Vas travelled to Mysuru and tracked him down. Premarajan was working as a carpenter at a local furniture shop there. The police team reached his workplace and officially recorded his arrest.

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The police revealed the motive behind this strange revenge plot. A few years ago, Premarajan's relatives had filed a complaint against him. The police had taken him into custody back then and let him go with a strict warning. The investigation team believes he started making these abusive calls just to get back at the cops for that old incident. The police are currently gathering more details about the case. After the arrest, they produced the accused before the Ponnani court, and the magistrate remanded him to judicial custody.