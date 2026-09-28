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Azerbaijan Appoints Head Of Executive Power Of Naftalan City
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Mammadiya Mammadov has been appointed Head of the Naftalan City Executive Power.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
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