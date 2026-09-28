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Azerbaijan Appoints Head Of Executive Power Of Gadabay District


2026-09-28 10:49:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Hajibaba Babayev has been appointed Head of the Gadabay District Executive Power.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

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Trend News Agency

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