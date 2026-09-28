Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Landmine Explosion In Azerbaijan's Shusha Leaves Person Injured


2026-09-28 10:49:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. A landmine exploded today in the village of Jamillar in the liberated Shusha region.

This was reported in a joint statement by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Agency for Demining (ANAMA).

Meanwhile, it is noted that a vehicle driven by Bakhtiyar Bayramov, a Baku resident born in 1979, struck an anti-tank mine on a section of the former line of contact that had not been cleared of mines. As a result of the incident, Bakhtiyar Bayramov sustained injuries of varying severity.

The Shusha District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into this incident.

ANAMA, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Prosecutor General's Office once again urge citizens to observe safety rules, pay attention to mine warning signs, refrain from touching suspicious objects, avoid entering unfamiliar areas, and not interfere with the installation of barriers.

MENAFN28092026000187011040ID1111727178



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search