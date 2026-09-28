PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Proposed $8.05-Per-Share Sale To Investor Group Led By Chairman And CEO Thomas Priore

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm representing investors in securities and corporate governance matters, is investigating the proposed acquisition of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTH) by a group led by Priority Chairman and CEO Thomas Priore for $8.05 per share.

The investigation focuses on the fairness of the transaction to Priority's unaffiliated stockholders and potential conflicts arising from the fact that the buyer group is led by the company's Chairman and CEO and largest stockholder.

If you are a Priority stockholder and would like to discuss the transaction, please visit , or contact partner Scott Holleman at (929) 415-1020 or.... Consultations are free.

Julie & Holleman is investigating the sale process, including the effect of Priore's stated refusal to sell his stake to a third-party bidder, the company board's evaluation of strategic alternatives, the negotiations that produced the $8.05 merger price, the financial analyses supporting the transaction, and whether the process adequately protected Priority's unaffiliated stockholders.

The transaction is subject to approval by holders of a majority of Priority common stock not affiliated with the investor group. Priority expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2027.

FIRM INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

