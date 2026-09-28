Imiller Public Relations Marks 15 Years Advancing Digital Infrastructure Communications And Community Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm highlights leadership team and GroundswellTM framework as AI growth, power constraints and local stakeholder expectations reshape the development of digital infrastructure



15 years serving the digital infrastructure industry

Clients representing hundreds of billions in infrastructure investment

Thousands of media placements and thought-leadership contributions Programs supporting data center and digital infrastructure development globally



MAMARONECK, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMiller Public Relations (iMPR), the leading strategic communications, community engagement advisory, and public relations firm focused on digital infrastructure and AI development, today celebrates its 15-year anniversary, highlighting the leadership team and advisory capabilities supporting organizations navigating AI-driven growth, power constraints and heightened community scrutiny.

Since 2011, iMPR has become a trusted advisor to companies across the global digital infrastructure ecosystem, including data center developers, network operators, subsea cable systems, infrastructure investors, technology providers, and AI innovators. Over the past 15 years, the firm has built a reputation for delivering strategic communications counsel, industry-leading media relations, and proven community engagement strategies that help organizations successfully navigate complex infrastructure development and industry transformation.

iMPR's capabilities extend beyond traditional public relations to include strategic advisory, message platform development, crisis communications, media and analyst relations, event and trade show marketing, and community engagement programs, including the company's GroundswellTM methodology, which helps organizations build transparency, alignment and trust with communities impacted by digital infrastructure development.

“At iMPR, our success has always been rooted in industry knowledge, relationships, and the ability to see where the digital infrastructure sector is heading,” said Ilissa Miller, Founder and CEO of iMiller Public Relations.“As AI, power, connectivity, and large-scale data center development reshape the global economy, communications, messaging accuracy, and community engagement are more important than ever. We are proud to celebrate 15 years supporting the companies building the infrastructure that powers the digital world.”

“iMPR operates as a strategic extension of our team. Their understanding of digital infrastructure development, from community engagement to investor messaging, has helped us build trust with stakeholders and accelerate our market positioning. They are far more than a traditional PR firm,” comments John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer of fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547).

The company's success is driven by a leadership and operations team of more than 20 communications, marketing and digital specialists supporting client strategy, media relations, events and partnerships.

The iMPR leadership team includes:



Danielle DeMicco DiGisueppe, Director of Accounts, responsible for client strategy and program execution

Jaclyn Litwa, Director of Accounts, overseeing client account management and strategic communications programs

Brian Meeley, Director of Media & Analyst Relations, leading media relations and content strategy initiatives

Kwan Fai Cheng, Director of Digital Operations, responsible for digital systems, analytics, and AI-enabled communications tools Dillan Conn, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Business Platforms, leading operations, strategic partnerships and special projects



Miller emphasizes,“The team has always been the foundation that drives iMPR forward, not only for our clients, but alongside them. Their collective experience, curiosity and commitment have allowed us to turn communications into strategic, actionable programs that help our clients navigate change, create opportunity and move the digital infrastructure industry forward. As we celebrate 15 years of iMPR, I'm incredibly proud that our impact extends beyond the companies we represent to the broader industry we've helped shape and support.”

Beyond client advisory work, iMPR remains deeply committed to supporting the evolution of the industry itself. Miller holds a leadership role with OIX Association (formerly Open-IX), where she leads the Digital Infrastructure Framework Committee (DIFC) focused on advancing responsible infrastructure development by providing community planners a framework to integrate digital infrastructure into their master plans.

Over the past 15 years, iMPR has intentionally curated a client portfolio that spans the entire digital infrastructure value chain, while ensuring complementary alignment across companies, technologies, and markets.

The firm maintains close relationships with leading industry organizations, conferences and associations across the digital infrastructure ecosystem, allowing iMPR to help clients engage meaningfully with policymakers, industry stakeholders and local communities.

As the industry enters its next phase driven by AI, energy and global connectivity demands, iMPR remains focused on helping organizations communicate their vision, build trust with stakeholders, and navigate the evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

For more information about iMiller Public Relations and its services, visit .

About iMiller Public Relations

iMiller Public Relations (iMPR) is a leading strategic communications, community engagement advisory and public relations firm serving the global digital infrastructure industry, including data centers, telecommunications, subsea, connectivity and AI infrastructure companies. The firm provides strategic advisory, message platform development, media and analyst relations, crisis communications, event and trade show marketing, and community engagement programs through its proprietary GroundswellTM methodology. iMPR also owns and publishes Data Center POST, an industry news and thought leadership platform since 2015, and produces the NEDAS Live! podcast, launched in 2018 with more than 50 episodes featuring leaders across the digital infrastructure ecosystem. Learn more at

Media Contact

Jake Curtachio

iMiller Public Relations

+1.866.307.2510

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