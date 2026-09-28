Norton Rose Fulbright Names Laura Perlov Partner-In-Charge Of Denver Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Denver, CO, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of regulation and investigations lawyer Laura Perlov as Partner-in-Charge of its Denver office, succeeding Stacey Murphy.

Norton Rose Fulbright's Denver office advises Fortune 500 companies, emerging businesses and nonprofit organizations on complex litigation, corporate, finance, intellectual property, government and regulatory matters. These lawyers serve clients across a range of industries, including banking, manufacturing and distribution, natural resources, healthcare and technology.

“Laura combines outstanding legal skills and strategic judgment with the ability to build strong teams and lasting client relationships,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's Global and US Managing Partner.“She has played an important role in our Denver office, and I am confident she will bring the same strategic vision and collaborative leadership to this position.”

Laura focuses on high-stakes crisis management, particularly where investigations, government enforcement actions or litigation are possible. She defends individuals and companies in state and federal investigations, securities regulatory matters and enforcement proceedings, and advises corporations, boards and executives on sensitive internal investigations involving fraud, accounting irregularities, whistleblower allegations and corporate governance matters.

“Denver continues to be a dynamic and growing market with significant opportunities for both our clients and our firm,” Laura said.“I am honored and excited to lead our Denver office and work alongside such an exceptional team. Together, we will continue helping clients navigate their most complex challenges, seize emerging opportunities and further grow our presence, connections and impact across the Denver community.”

Laura is licensed in Colorado and New York. She earned her law degree from Tulane University and her bachelor's degree from Emory University.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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Norton Rose Fulbright - Laura Perlov

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