Playwright Nicholas Hart To Present Five Original One-Act Plays At Dramatists Guild Foundation In New York City

The Uncensored Hart

The free October 1 New York City performance features five distinct stories spanning comedy, relationships, social media, illness and the search for connection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York playwright Nicholas Hart will present an evening of five original one-act plays on Thursday October 1 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. At the Dramatists Guild Foundation at 520 Eighth Avenue, 24th Floor, New York City.

Mr, Hart, whose play HR/AR was produced at the American Theater of Actors last year, will direct the evening and bring the five works together for a single presentation.

The program will include:

A Crushing Hope – A look at the question of what feels normal in a world of chaos.

Social Media Blackout – A conversation between two close friends who disagree on the ways one should communicate online.

Coming Out On A Limb – A comedy about a man who sort of comes out to his parents.

Waiting On Faith – The story of two cancer patients searching for answers together while sitting in a doctors' waiting room.

The Con-Gamer's Handbook – A play about a man who goes on a date with a telemarketer and discovers an unexpected secret.

The October 1 presentation is free to attend, with limited seating available. Those interested in attending may RSVP...

Mr. Hart is also planning a reading of his play Plato & Socrates sometime in late October at the Dramatists Guild Foundation. The play offers a new interpretation of the relationship between Plato, Socrates and the Athenian Council. It explores themes of fear, envy and self-sacrifice.

Nicholas Hart is a member of the Lambs, a professional theatrical club base in New York City.

Nicholas Hart

BrightKey PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Playwright Nicholas Hart to Present Five Original One-Act Plays at Dramatists Guild Foundation in New York City News Provided By BrightKey PR September 28, 2026, 14:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.